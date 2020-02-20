Save Big on All 2020 CIE Tours Guided Vacations
Tour Operator CIE Tours International February 20, 2020
The year’s shortest month is long on savings. CIE Tours, the Irish tour leader with almost 90 years of experience, is putting all 2020 guided vacations on sale for 11 days only.
Between February 11 and 21, travelers who book any 2020 CIE Tours guided tour departing from March 14 onward enjoy a discount of up to 20 percent. No tours are excluded, including peak season departures. Six of CIE Tours’ exceptional itineraries qualify for 20 percent savings, while all other guided tours are available at a range of other savings.*
Among the tours available at a 20 percent discount is the 23-day Grand Tour of Britain and Ireland. Beginning and ending in London, this epic trip of a lifetime spans five countries—England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland and Wales—traveling through major cities, spectacular countryside and picturesque villages.
Guests will experience historic sites like Stonehenge, the Roman Baths, Blarney Castle and Windsor Castle, natural wonders from the Cliffs of Moher to the Giant’s Causeway, and plenty of local culture.
Other tours eligible for the 20 percent discount are the 14-day British & Irish Grandeur, which takes guests to England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales; St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin: The Wearing of the Green (departing March 14, 2020); Scottish & Irish Dream, Taste of Britain & Ireland and Taste of Scotland & Ireland.
Travelers can save 15 percent on five other popular tours. Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way is a breathtaking adventure along the world’s longest scenic coastal drive, with a choice of 9- and 13-day itineraries. Highlights include the Cliffs of Moher, Giants Causeway, Titanic Belfast and a jaunting car ride in Killarney. Also qualifying for 15 percent savings are Highlights of Britain, Irish Classic, Jewels of Ireland and Scottish & Irish Gold.
*Save up to 20 percent on all CIE Tours guided vacations for new bookings made between 2/11- 2/21/20. Valid for travel departing 3/14/20-12/31/20. Prices are per person, land only, based on double occupancy. Savings are subject to availability, based on departure date and may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Combinable only with CIE Tours “Past Guest” savings; must call/chat to apply Past Guest discount. $500.00 per person non-refundable deposit required. Modified offer can be applied to scheduled group travel; call Groups Department at 1-800-223-6508 for details. Other conditions may apply. See cietours.com for details or call 1-800-243-8687. Use code FEB20 for 20 percent off, FEB15 for 15 percent off, FEB10 for 10 percent off and FEB5 for 5 percent off. Discount will be reflected at checkout. CST #2021285-20
For more details on this limited time offer, click here, call 800-243-8687 or connect with a travel professional.
SOURCE: CIE Tours press release.
