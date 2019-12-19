Save Up to 25 Percent With G Adventures’ Great Adventure Sale
Tour Operator G Adventures December 19, 2019
For those travelers looking to start the new decade with the gift of travel, G Adventures is offering discounts of up to 25 percent on some of its greatest adventures. The Great Adventure Sale features more than 350 itineraries and will run from 12.01am EST on December 25 through to 11.59pm EST on January 31, 2020 for trips departing before October 31, 2020.
Steve Lima, director of marketing U.S. and Latin America for G Adventures, says travel and life-changing experiences are becoming more of a priority, and this sale enables people to save at the same time as they fulfil their New Year’s resolution to travel more.
"It's well known that Americans don’t use all their vacation time. We want to help people start the new decade on the right foot when it comes to stepping out to explore the world by making travel more affordable to book. And when they travel with G Adventures they will not only explore the world, but also meet like-minded travelers and make a difference to local people and their communities,” says Lima.
During The Great Adventure Sale, more than 350 itineraries on six continents will be marked down, adding up to more than 9,000 departure options to join an immersive, life-changing adventure before October 31, 2020. Of these, more than 120 itineraries feature a discount of 20 percent of more.
Departures and options are subject to availability, and travelers are encouraged to take advantage of the deals as soon as they go live.
Destinations with the deepest discount of 25 percent include Madagascar and China, with 20% savings on itineraries in Italy, Tanzania and Iceland. Sample itineraries include:
—Northern Madagascar Explorer - Save 25% - was priced from $1,299pp*, now priced from $975pp for an eight-day trip from Antsirinana to Nosy Be.
—Classic Xi’an to Beijing Adventure - Save 25% - was priced from $1,099pp now priced from $825pp for an eight-day trip from Xi’an to Beijing.
—Wellness Italy - Save 20% - was priced from $1,999pp now priced from $1,600pp for a seven-day trip from Rome to Florence.
—Mt. Kilimanjaro Trek (Machame Route) - Save 20% - was priced from $3,499pp now priced from $2,770pp for a nine-day trip from Moshi return.
—Wellness Iceland - Save 20% - was priced from $2,999pp now priced from $2,400pp for a seven-day trip from Reykjavík return.
Travelers can visit www.gadventures.com on December 25 when deals go live.
SOURCE: G Adventures press release.
