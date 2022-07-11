Last updated: 02:34 PM ET, Mon July 11 2022

Save Up To 30% On 2022 Tours with Intrepid Travel Beginning July 12

Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz July 11, 2022

A woman on an Intrepid Travel trip poses in front of Monument Valley, Arizona. (photo via Intrepid Group)

Beginning July 12, travelers can save up to 30 percent off on 2022 tours around the globe with Intrepid Travel during a new 9-say super sale.

The promotion runs July 12 through July 21, 2022 for over 1,000 Intrepid Travel itineraries around the world departing prior to December 31, 2022.

The sale is exclusive to travelers from the United States and Canada only.

From Egypt to Antarctica and everywhere in between, sustainable tour operator Intrepid Travel offers experience-rich tours in destinations across the globe, as well as the opportunity to positively impact local communities.

Each trip is led by a local, who provides important insights into the cultures of each destination visited.

Also available for savings during the promotion are a selection of the tour operator’s domestic trips, such as the Wild Western USA trip, an 11-night trip visiting some of the best national parks in the western part of the country, including Joshua Tree National Park, Yosemite National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and more.

