Save Up To 75% Off Tours With TourRadar

Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz January 11, 2021
TourRadar, the one-stop online destination for finding the perfect tour, is hosting its annual Travel Expo Sale from January 12th until January 21, 2021, featuring popular tour brands with deals up to 75% off.
TourRadar connects travelers with over 2,500 top tour brands around the globe, 150 of which are participating in the Travel Expo Sale, such as Contiki, G Adventures, Topdeck and Expat Explorer.
Take a ten-day cultural excursion from Rome to Venice with Expat Explorer Travel for $1,036 USD, a price reduction of 60%. Travel from Amsterdam to Paris with Contiki for eight days and only pay $894 USD, a price reduction of 29%. Tucan Travel is offering a $1 USD deposit for its 10-day Patagonia Highlights tour, now 25% off.
"We've seen positive signs of optimism among travelers lately, thanks to the recent vaccine news," said Marie Weindlmayr, TourRadar's Digital Marketing Manager. "There is no question that travel is a buyer's market right now. The Expo is annually our biggest sale of the year, and for this year, it might be the last time travelers can score these types of deals from our operators before the market heats back up again."
Price reductions will vary by month of tour; not all tours are available for every month. Most tours are on sale for the 2021 spring, summer and autumn seasons.
Easily download tour brochures, request a private tour and view itineraries on each tour page. Please visit TourRadar for more information or to book a tour.
