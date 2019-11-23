Savor the Crown’s Most Memorable Locations With CIE Tours
Fans of Netflix’s hit series “The Crown,” which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family will not want to miss the chance to experience the filming locations from the show in person.
Those looking to visit these locales can create a custom experience with CIE Tours Private Driver Itineraries, during which they can relive unforgettable scenes from the series with an expert guide and driver who is happy to share insider knowledge and hidden gems along the way.
These tours are ideal for couples, small groups and families who want a leisurely pace and a highly personalized experience. Guests who travel on a Private Driver experience enjoy pre-booked hotels, can set their own schedules, dine where and when they want and can look forward to the recommendations from their driver.
Travelers can visit Wilton House in Wiltshire. It is the home of Earl and Countess of Pembroke and was used to recreate the interiors of Buckingham Palace in season one, two and three of “The Crown.”
Ely Cathedral is a Norman structure in historic Ely and played the part of Westminster Abbey in the show on Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip’s wedding day. Most of the queen’s coronation scenes were also filmed at the cathedral.
Essex is home to Audley End House, which is a prominent locale in season three of the show where the 17th-century mansion portrays the interiors of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Travelers headed to London can visit Lancaster House, another location that was used for Buckingham Palace in all three seasons of the show. It has been featured other films, too, including “The Young Victoria” (2009) and “The King’s Speech” (2010).
Visitors can also incorporate visits to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Westminster Abbey when staying in London as well to get the full “Crown” experience.
Royal Tours
CIE also features a number of tours that include visits to royal destinations.
Highlights of Britain begins at Windsor Castle and includes Blenheim Palace, Glamis Castle, Westminster Abbey, the Tower of London and more.
Taste of England is new for 2020 and includes a stop at Kensington Palace, former home of Princess Diana, Tower of London where guests can see the dazzling Crown Jewels and Ely Cathedral.
The London Locals journey packs in a number of “Crown” favorites in five days. The trip includes Buckingham Palace, where guests will experience the changing of the guard, a River Thames Boat Cruise to view sights like the Tower of London, Tower Bridge, Westminster Abbey and Big Ben and some independent sightseeing for guests to check out their personal favorite filming locations in London.
