Search for Anything With Excite Holidays

It’s easy to plan a vacation when you can search and find everything you need in one spot.
Excite Holidays invites agents to “search for anything.”
What will they find?
A vast range of products that includes more than 130,000 activities, 1,200 Greek ferry routings, transfers in more than 100 countries and more than 460,000 accommodation options.
Travel agents are able to book everything from branded hotels to boutique and luxury properties. They will find spa and wellness retreats, Italian villas and apartments. Clients can stay in an Irish castle or a French chateau. Even luxury treehouses, cabins, adults-only resorts, all-inclusive properties and family resorts are at their fingertips.
When it comes to activities, advisors are able to book city tours, concert tickets, shows, multi-day tours and more.
The Excite Holidays platform gives live availability as well as the best rates of the day, and Excite offers round-the-clock customer service as well as the ability to print individually branded documents instantly.
Need inspiration or more in-depth information? Travel agents will find it with Engage, a content hub that includes integrated destination info, downloadable travel guides, brochures, exclusive offers news and agent incentives.
Destination guides cover everything from Texas barbecue to a complete guide to New Caledonia and all that’s in between.
Through this weekend travel agents still have time to win $5,000 in cash with the Cracker of a Christmas incentive. Each paid booking made through December 15, 2019, qualifies as an entry.
