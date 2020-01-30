ShoreTrips Unveils New Excursions in the Middle East
ShoreTrips has opened a new region—the Middle East.
After extensive travels in the region in December, ShoreTrips founders Julie and Barry Karp have unveiled a number of new experiences in Middle East destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Egypt and Israel.
“We did an extensive visit to the UAE in December and came back with a caravan load of great excursions, run by wonderful guides and activity providers,” said Barry Karp.
“Abu Dhabi is serene, cultural, historic and beautiful. Dubai is vibrant with so much more to see than just shopping malls. And out in the desert, there are fabulous sites and exciting activities. Your clients will come back from any Mid-East trip in total awe if you include our ShoreTrips excursions on their itinerary.”
In the UAE, ShoreTrips offers private cultural tours that include The Best of Capital Tour and the Explore Abu Dhabi tour.
The eight-hour Capital Tour encompasses a “best of” of Abu Dhabi and takes visitors to the Yas Marina Circuit Venue to learn about Formula 1 racing and includes a self-guided tour of the Louvre Museum, a trip to the top of the Etihad Towers, a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and a drive along the Abu Dhabi Corniche.
Travelers can also opt for a shorter, four-and-a-half-hour tour, Explore Abu Dhabi, which includes a visit to the Grand Mosque, a stop at Union Square, a visit to the Abu Dhabi Heritage Village and a photo stop at Emirates Palace.
In Dubai, the Wow This Is Dubai itinerary takes guests to see the artists at Saga World, sailing on a wooden dhow in the Dubai Marina, sightseeing on Palm Jumeirah and up to the Burj Khalifa's 124th floor. Guests can also dine at the Armani Hotel, overlooking the city.
Egypt is also making a comeback, and ShoreTrips has several excursions available in the country.
“Egypt is back, and we’re ready to take your clients behind the scenes, away from the crowds and provide experiences that are off the beaten path,” said Barry Karp. “Julie always says that her visit to Luxor was a highlight of her travel experiences.”
Choose from the Cairo Overnight, Port Said to Alexandria or the Cairo Overnight, roundtrip from Port Said. Also available is the Legacy of the Pharaohs one-day tour of Luxor.
ShoreTrips also has a number of options for those of every faith in Israel.
“Our excursions in Israel are designed specifically for your clients’ religious and cultural backgrounds,” said Barry Karp. “We offer tours for Christians and for Jews and for Muslims, each touching on the important sites specific to their beliefs.”
Guests can choose from six different itineraries, including the Discover Jerusalem-Classic, Discover Jerusalem and Bethlehem-Classic, a tour of Masada and the Dead Sea and a tour of Nazareth, Tiberias and the Sea of Galilee.
