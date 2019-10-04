SmarTours Launches Ladies-Only Trips to Connect Women Worldwide
Tour Operator Laurie Baratti October 04, 2019
Innovative operator smarTours has just launched a set of women-only tours, which aims to inspire and connect women across the globe with six bucket-list-worthy itineraries. In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2020, these special departures set out from the U.S. to far corners of the globe during the month of March.
As part of each journey, guests will interact with female business owners and female-focused nonprofits in their destination, as well as engage in talks with female professors from local universities. All are led by female, English-speaking tour guides. Whether traveling solo or creating shared memories with a group of female friends, these trips will offer insight and inspiration on a whole new level.
Like other smarTours itineraries, these tours are airfare-inclusive and consist of intimate groups of no more than 30 travelers—large enough to encourage socialization, but small enough to support dynamic group interactions.
— Splendors of Egypt (Eleven Days): Cairo, the Pyramids, Nile Cruise, Karnak and Luxor. Highlights include iconic sights from the Great Pyramids to Luxor, plus special experiences like a lecture from a female Cairo professor on the Modern Egyptian Woman, lunch at an authentic Nubian restaurant, and a visit to a local Egyptian home and farmstead.
— Amazing Thailand (Fourteen Days): Bangkok, Golden Triangle, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Experience extraordinary art, architecture, culture and cuisine areas of Thailand both remote and well-known. Standout encounters on this tour include a lecture on the role of Thai women in their society and culture, and a visit the Nakhom Panthom Temple to meet female monks and participate in a Thai cooking class.
— Majestic Morocco (Thirteen Days): Casablanca, Marrakesh, Dades, Erfoud, Fez and Rabat. Fall in love with Morocco’s old-world traditions and magnificent landscapes. You’ll meet a female Moroccan designer and attend a kaftan-making demonstration at her boutique; enjoy a cooking class and dinner in the home of a local Berber family; and learn about the “History, Culture, and Female Sovereigns in Morocco” with a university professor in a traditional Riad.
— Discover Colombia (Eleven Days): Bogota, Coffee Triangle, Medellin and Cartagena. You’ll have the opportunity to visit a Colombian women’s association coffee plantation, a female-led organization that assists victims of violence, and much more. In a land of startling contrasts, you’ll experience the country at its most modern, its rich rural culture in the Coffee Triangle, Medillin’s culture of renaissance and renewal, and Caribbean coastal Cartagena.
— Colorful Costa Rica (Nine Days): Tortuguero, Arenal Volcano, Monteverde Cloud Forest and Curicancha Could Forest Reserve. Become captivated by the beauty of the Costa Rican rainforest, and the country’s pristine beaches and agricultural landscapes. Among many other adventures, you’ll get a chance to visit the Women of Z13 Recycling project, meet female artisans at the CASEM Co-Op and join a local family for a cooking class.
— Vietnam & Angkor Wat (Fifteen Days): Saigon, Hue, Danang, Hoi An, Halong Bay, Hanoi and Angkor Wat. Immerse yourself in Indochinese history on this special tour of some of South Asia’s most stunning elements. In Vietnam, you’ll visit an Ao Dai tailor and learn about the garment’s history, as well as the Hanoi Women’s Museum and the Bui Mai Hien Gallery. Making your way to Cambodia, you’ll discover the ancient temples and astounding architecture of Angkor Wat before taking part in a cooking class in the countryside.
So, ladies, if you’ve been dreaming of experiencing any of these exotic, awe-inspiring locales, but were perhaps a bit intimidated by the idea of going it alone, this may the time to embolden yourself and embark on an adventure among fellow female globetrotters.
For more information on Egypt, Thailand, Morocco, Colombia, Costa Rica
For more Tour Operator News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS