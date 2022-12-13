Solo Female Travelers Unveils Iceland Trip With Self-Defense Workshops
Solo Female Travelers is coupling an Iceland tour with holistic self-defense workshops run by the Icelandic NGO Slagtog, which works with minority and marginalized women, and the LGBTQI+ community.
The “Iceland Self-Defense, Wellness & Wilderness” tour is scheduled for October 1-8, 2023.
“We are passionate about female empowerment through travel, and we want to help women overcome their fear of traveling solo by offering an incredible trip that includes a course on self-defense” said Solo Female Travelers Co-Founder Mar Pages. “The course does not involve martial arts or physical strength, and it does not rely on self-defense objects or weapons.
“Using the principles that align with our philosophy, we want to show women how to use the tools that they already have in their body, to keep themselves safe at home and when traveling abroad, solo.”
Added Solo Female Travelers Co-Founder Meg Jarrad, “Women who have participated in this workshop describe an increased feeling of safety and self-confidence thanks to the course’s focus on giving women agency and options to feel empowered to act in a way they feel appropriate to stay safe in front of aggression.”
The itinerary itself will focus on experiencing Iceland’s natural wonders, including its landscapes, waterfalls, black beaches, lava fields, ice caves and Northern Lights.
