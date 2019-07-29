South African Airways Vacations Offers Huge Savings on a Spectacular Cape Town Air-Inclusive Holiday Package
WHY IT RATES: Starting from $1799, this seven-day journey highlights one of the world’s most scenic destinations with savings of $200 per person. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
South African Airways Vacations (SAA Vacations), the leisure division of South African Airways, is offering an amazing air-inclusive experience in the beautiful city of Cape Town. Starting at just $1,799* per person (restrictions apply), travel from New York-JFK or Washington-Dulles between August 11-August 30, 2019, April 1-May 31, 2020 or August 11-30, 2020 and enjoy the magnificent views and exhilarating activities in sophisticated Cape Town. To take advantage of the incredible savings that this package offers, travelers must book by August 28, 2019.
SAA Vacations’ “Captivating Cape Town” package offers accommodations at Tsogo Sun’s Sun Square Cape Town Gardens Hotel, conveniently located a short distance to the iconic Table Mountain, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront and trendy restaurants, shops and exciting nightlife.
The “Captivating Cape Town” package includes a Hop-on Hop-off Bus tour, the easiest and most economical way to get around the Western Cape to see the notable sites in the Cape Town city center, observe the expansive views from atop Table Mountain, visit the quaint beach community of Camps Bay, explore the flowers and fauna of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens or the Constantia wine region for the complete Cape Town experience.
Also included is a full-day scenic tour of the Cape Peninsula which includes an opportunity to view the ruggedly beautiful Atlantic seaboard beautiful while taking a drive over Chapman's Peak to the Cape of Good Hope and a visit to Boulders Beach to see the natural habitat of the cheeky African penguins.
Of course, no trip to Cape Town is complete without a taste of the award-winning wines from South Africa’s Western Cape wine region. Included in this package is a half-day tour of the Cape Winelands, which is recognized as one of the premier winemaking regions in the world. The Cape Winelands boasts a long history of winemaking along with world-class restaurants. Spend either a morning or afternoon amid stunning vineyards indulging in some of South Africa’s finest vintages, while enjoying breathtaking mountain views. Enjoy a wine cellar tour followed by a wine & cheese tasting at Anura Wine Estate in the picturesque and historic Stellenbosch region of the Western Cape.
"SAA Vacations is pleased to offer this air-inclusive vacation package that allows travelers to explore Cape Town and South Africa’s Western Cape at incredible savings.” said Terry von Guilleaume, president of SAA Vacations®. “Book now in order to reserve one of our lowest rates to experience some of what the breathtaking Mother City has to offer.”
SAA Vacations “Captivating Cape Town” Package Includes:
Round-trip Economy Class air transportation from New York-JFK or Washington-Dulles to Cape Town on South African Airways.
- 5-nights at the Sun Square Cape Town Gardens with daily breakfast
- Full-day Cape Peninsula Tour
- Full-day pass on Hop-On Hop-Off bus tour
- Half-day Cape Winelands tour
- Airport transfers and meet and greet service by South African Airways Vacations representatives in South Africa
For more vacation packages to Southern, Eastern, and Western Africa, please visit www.flysaavacations.com.
SOURCE: South African Airways Vacations press release.
