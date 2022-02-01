Sunwing Launches ‘Great Escape Sale’ Through February 28
Tour Operator Bruce Parkinson February 01, 2022
Sunwing has launched the ‘Great Escape’ sale, offering discounted packages across the Caribbean for bookings made by February 28.
“After two long years, more Canadians are in need of a much-deserved break and the benefits that a tropical vacation provides,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations.
“Sunwing is offering fantastic winter savings to a variety of sun destinations that offer something for every travel style. Plus, agents can help their customers book their dream vacation with peace of mind thanks to our flexible change policy, cost-effective emergency medical coverage and trip interruption benefits for a seamless travel experience under our wing.”
The operator says can book with confidence knowing they have the flexibility to change plans anytime with its flexible, no-fee change policy, valid up to seven days before departure. Sunwing also offers a range of travel insurance options, including emergency COVID-19 medical coverage and quarantine expenses for as low as $4 per day.
The Great Escape Sale is available now through February 28, 2022 on applicable vacation packages with flights onboard Sunwing Airlines, for departures between February 2, 2022 and April 30, 2022.
Sunwing offers several suggestions for different types of travellers:
Adventurous: Sunwing says travellers seeking an adventure-filled getaway will love Costa Rica's Riu Guanacaste. Tucked between the Guanacaste mountains and Matapolo Beach, customers can stay active with watersports activities like windsurfing and body boarding, observe sea turtles hatching on the beach, or explore international cuisine at the resort’s five restaurants.
Friends, Couples & Singles: For clients seeking an adults only vacation, Sunwing suggests the Royalton Hicacos Resort and Spa on Cuba's northwest coast. This resort features a freshwater pool and swim-up bar, Bali beds by the beach, watersport activities, plus a blend of nightlife options including a jazz bar and nightclub.
Seeking Luxury: Sunwing suggests the Royalton Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino for travellers seeking a pampered experience. It boasts lavish suites, multiple pools with poolside service, unlimited reservation-free dining at gourmet restaurants and a signature wellness and fitness program. Customers can also upgrade to Diamond Club for more exclusive service and amenities.
Family-Friendly: Sunwing says properties including Riu Bambu in Punta Cana offer a range of amenities both parents and kids can enjoy. Adults can unwind on the beach or try out a variety of watersports while mini vacationers enjoy activities at the RiuLand kids club, along with dedicated kids pools and a playground. Customers also have complimentary access to Splash Water World Water Park at the Riu Punta Cana Complex and can enjoy the facilities at Riu Naiboa.
