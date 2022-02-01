Last updated: 06:42 AM ET, Tue February 01 2022

Sunwing Launches ‘Great Escape Sale’ Through February 28

Tour Operator Bruce Parkinson February 01, 2022

Sunwing's Andrew Dawson
Sunwing's President of Tour Operations Andrew Dawson.

Sunwing has launched the ‘Great Escape’ sale, offering discounted packages across the Caribbean for bookings made by February 28.

“After two long years, more Canadians are in need of a much-deserved break and the benefits that a tropical vacation provides,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

B787-9, Air Canada Se reactivan vuelos entre México y Canadá Airlines & Airports

golf course in Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Flourishes in World Golf Spotlight Destination & Tourism

Sandals Royal Bahamian Caribbean Island Intelligence Destination & Tourism

Shanwayne Stephens Team Jamaica Jamaica Hopes for Tourism Boost From Bobsled Team at 202... Destination & Tourism

Path on the water from a large cruise ship gallery icon An Outlook on the State of the Cruise Industry for 2022 Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

“Sunwing is offering fantastic winter savings to a variety of sun destinations that offer something for every travel style. Plus, agents can help their customers book their dream vacation with peace of mind thanks to our flexible change policy, cost-effective emergency medical coverage and trip interruption benefits for a seamless travel experience under our wing.”

The operator says can book with confidence knowing they have the flexibility to change plans anytime with its flexible, no-fee change policy, valid up to seven days before departure. Sunwing also offers a range of travel insurance options, including emergency COVID-19 medical coverage and quarantine expenses for as low as $4 per day.

The Great Escape Sale is available now through February 28, 2022 on applicable vacation packages with flights onboard Sunwing Airlines, for departures between February 2, 2022 and April 30, 2022.

Sunwing offers several suggestions for different types of travellers:

Hotel Riu Guanacaste
PHOTO: Hotel Riu Guanacaste, Costa Rica. (Photo via RIU Hotels & Resorts)

Adventurous: Sunwing says travellers seeking an adventure-filled getaway will love Costa Rica's Riu Guanacaste. Tucked between the Guanacaste mountains and Matapolo Beach, customers can stay active with watersports activities like windsurfing and body boarding, observe sea turtles hatching on the beach, or explore international cuisine at the resort’s five restaurants.

Friends, Couples & Singles: For clients seeking an adults only vacation, Sunwing suggests the Royalton Hicacos Resort and Spa on Cuba's northwest coast. This resort features a freshwater pool and swim-up bar, Bali beds by the beach, watersport activities, plus a blend of nightlife options including a jazz bar and nightclub.

Royalton Riviera Cancun
The Royalton Riviera Cancun.

Seeking Luxury: Sunwing suggests the Royalton Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino for travellers seeking a pampered experience. It boasts lavish suites, multiple pools with poolside service, unlimited reservation-free dining at gourmet restaurants and a signature wellness and fitness program. Customers can also upgrade to Diamond Club for more exclusive service and amenities.

Family-Friendly: Sunwing says properties including Riu Bambu in Punta Cana offer a range of amenities both parents and kids can enjoy. Adults can unwind on the beach or try out a variety of watersports while mini vacationers enjoy activities at the RiuLand kids club, along with dedicated kids pools and a playground. Customers also have complimentary access to Splash Water World Water Park at the Riu Punta Cana Complex and can enjoy the facilities at Riu Naiboa.

Hotel Riu BambuImages

For more information on Caribbean

For more Tour Operator News

More by Bruce Parkinson

Bruce Parkinson
Masai Wedding Ceremony at Mara Bushtops Luxury Camp

African Travel Inc. Launches Romantic Safaris Series

Tauck Introduces New Swiss Highlands & Bavarian Alps Tour

Central Holidays Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Promotions

Intrepid Travel Acquires Wildland Trekking, Focusing on More Sustainable Active Adventures

Collette Unveils 15 Percent Savings on US Tours

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS