Take a Step Back in Time with a 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Tour of NYC
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz February 14, 2022
On Location Tours, the premier tour operator offering TV and movie-themed tours, has launched a private tour of Manhattan that will bring the world of award-winning Amazon Original “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to life.
Guests on the tour are encouraged to dress like they’ve stepped into the 1950s; whisked away in Manhattan with a 1957 Chevy that was featured in the series as well as in Indiana Jones, they’ll be taken around Greenwich Village and Gramercy.
The tour visits The Gaslight Cafe, Washington Square Park and several of the cafes that were modified for the show, including Caffe Reggio, the first in the United States to serve cappuccinos. Guests will also be able to visit The Music Inn and take a photo-op at the series-famous Lutzi’s Butcher.
The private tour is available for three guests thirteen years and older and is about two hours long. Tour guides are local New York City actresses who are knowledgeable about the city and its movie-famous attractions. The tour can be booked for $150 per person.
In addition to this tour, On Location Tours also offers tours for fans of “Friends,” “Seinfeld,” “Sex and the City,” and much more in New York City. It’s second location is in Boston.
For more information about On Location Tours or the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Sites Tour, please click here.
