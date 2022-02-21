Last updated: 02:01 PM ET, Mon February 21 2022

Take Advantage of Intrepid Travel's $1 Deposit Deal Now Through March

Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz February 21, 2022

A woman on an Intrepid Travel trip poses in front of Monument Valley, Arizona. (photo via Intrepid Group)

Travelers looking to save on their next tour can save with Intrepid Travel’s $1 Deposit Deal now through the end of this March.

Beginning today, February 21, travelers can save by paying only $1 to deposit their trip. The deal is available on over 1,000 of Intrepid Travel’s itineraries. Travelers must pay in full fifty-six days prior to departure and must be from the United States or Canada to receive the savings.

The sale is valid for itineraries departing now through December 31, 2022. Participating itineraries include small group adventures like an East African safari to a domestic trip of the western United States’ natural wonders or an expedition to find the Northern Lights in Iceland.

Exclusions include Arctic and Antarctic trips, Tailor-Made Experiences, Urban Adventures, Adventure cruises, some Inca Trail, Gorilla Trek, Australia and New Zealand trips and trips operated by Wildland Trekking and Adventure Canada.

Intrepid Travel is the leader in responsible and sustainable tours around the globe; all tour guides are locals. The tour operator continues reporting its progress in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and giving back to global communities in need through The Intrepid Foundation. Travelers can enjoy supporting community-based tourism initiatives while on their Intrepid trip.

For more information, please click here.

