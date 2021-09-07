Take in the Sights From a New Perspective on a Sea Kayaking Adventure
Kayaking has become a popular pastime for many the past few years, and it’s no wonder why. It’s relatively easy to learn how to kayak, and it can be done in any body of water, whether that be a lake, river or even in the ocean.
Sea kayaking is an especially great experience and a memorable one for cruisers. It allows travelers to explore a different perspective, discovering the region’s coastline in a different way and interacting with marine life. Sea kayakers move at their own pace, immersed in nature, while also getting a great workout.
John Weir, a sea kayaking expert who leads Aurora Expeditions’ sea kayaking excursions, has spent much of his life exploring the world from the comfort of his kayak, even in places like Siberia and Antarctica. His favorite destinations to kayak in the ocean are Scotland and Ireland, Alaska and Raja Ampat, West Papua.
Scotland and Ireland, with their emerald green knolls, beautiful castle ruins, dramatic coastlines and cliffs, kelp forests and mysterious sea caves offer incredible sights to see from a unique perspective. A sea kayaking excursion to either of these regions showcases a wilder side to the destinations.
In Alaska, sea kayakers can get up close and personal with nature, swimming with whales, sea lions, otters and even bears! The coastline, forested and filled with wildlife to watch, offers beautiful views on land, as do the mountains and glaciers that rise out of the sea. The wild, raw beauty of the destination, coupled with the animal interactions, make this destination a perfect one for sea kayaking.
Lastly, the secluded and tropical Raja Ampat, located in West Papua, offers a more tropical sea kayaking experience. Coral reefs, alive with all manner of aquatic life, are there to explore, both in and out of the kayak. Explorers can paddle through the bright turquoise waters around round islands covered in jungles.
Karen Miller, a guest aboard an Aurora Expeditions cruise, took a sea kayaking excursion with Weir in Scotland and was forever changed. After her excursion, she joined a kayaking club to continue experiencing the world the way she had during the trip.
“When the opportunity came up to go on an expedition to Scotland I grabbed it,” said Miller. “And it was just awesome. The wildlife alone; seeing the bird stacks, nothing compares to the bird stacks in Scotland. The puffins – I hadn’t seen a puffin before, they’re such beautiful little birds. We were lucky enough to cruise right past puffin colonies while paddling along the coastline. From the cliffs to the caves and the kelp through the unexpectedly clear water, everything was better than I had imagined...and that’s why being in a kayak is so special: you get so close to everything...it really enhances your experience."
Aurora Expeditions is one of the rare expedition cruise lines that offer sea kayaking excursions to guests. This type of excursion is possible in all of the destinations visited, though not all itineraries have sea kayaking excursions as options.
Alaska, Antarctica, the subantarctic islands, the Arctic, Baja California, Greenland, Costa Rica, Canada, Iceland, Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Patagonia, Raja Ampat, Panama and Russia are all destinations where sea kayaking excursions are possible.
Guests taking an Aurora Expeditions cruise hoping to join optional excursions, including sea kayaking and other activities like snorkeling, scuba diving and stand-up paddle-boarding, should reserve their spots on these activities as soon as possible, as group space is limited.
