Tauck Adds Private, After-Hours Visits to Elvis Presley Mansion
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff June 21, 2022
Just in time for the premiere of the new Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" movie, Tauck is adding new private, after-hours visits to Graceland, the singer's Memphis mansion.
The stunning home is also celebrating its 40th-anniversary hosting public tours.
Tauck guests on the Life on the Mississippi cruise tour can now enjoy tours of the mansion and the grounds, which have been designated a National Historic Landmark and included on the National Register of Historic Places.
Graceland is also one of the most famous homes in the United States and is second only to the White House in the number of visitors it welcomes annually.
“Whether you enjoy his music or not, there’s no arguing that Elvis Presley remains an enduring cultural phenomenon and Graceland, his iconic Memphis home, is still an object of popular fascination,” said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar. “And with Tom Hanks’ new movie opening in theaters in the coming days – and coinciding with the home’s 40th-anniversary celebration –Graceland promises to be more popular than ever. We’re thrilled to provide our guests with an exclusive, after-hours tour at Graceland after the throngs of other visitors have departed for the day.”
The 11-day Life on the Mississippi itinerary also includes a two-night stay at the Four Seasons in New Orleans, a private cooking demonstration at the New Orleans School of Cooking, and a seven-night Mississippi River cruise onboard the American Duchess paddlewheeler.
The cruise includes stops in Nottoway Plantation and St. Francisville, Louisiana and Natchez, Vicksburg and Greenville, Mississippi, before disembarking in Memphis to explore the city's musical history and overnight at Graceland.
