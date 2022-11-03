Tauck Celebrates Recent Milestones With First All-Company Gathering Since 2019
Tour Operator Tauck Patrick Clarke November 03, 2022
The 2022 operating season was a prolific one for upscale guided travel leader Tauck, which hosted guests in 61 different countries and on all seven continents this year.
To celebrate its post-pandemic success, the company's office and support staff gathered in Connecticut for the first time in three years last week.
Nearly 300 Tauck office employees from 27 different U.S. states and seven foreign countries traveled to Tauck’s headquarters in Wilton, Connecticut for a series of meetings, evening social events, and an off-site all-company keynote address and celebration.
Other 2022 milestones included operating within 5 percent of 2019 levels on its North America, Europe, Bridges and river cruising itineraries combined, earning guest satisfaction scores in line with 2019 levels and achieving near record-high advanced bookings for the coming year.
"Our industry has achieved something really special – it’s truly the accomplishment of a lifetime – and I hope all of our advisor partners and supplier partners feel the same sense of pride that we do," Tauck CEO Dan Mahar said in a statement. "It’s the people that power our industry and they came together to make dreams come true for so many. Our travel advisors and partner suppliers were critical to our success this year, and our exceptional restart wouldn’t have been possible without them. Once again we are able to be a positive force for good in our world and we are so appreciative of all the people who played a role in making this happen."
Looking ahead, a pre-operating season gathering of the company's more than 400 Tauck Director guides is scheduled for February 2023.
