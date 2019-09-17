Tauck, Filmmaker Ken Burns Announce Country Music Event in Nashville
September 17, 2019
As the Ken Burns film Country Music earns glowing reviews during its national broadcast on PBS, Tauck has announced that it will operate a one-time "Tauck Nashville Country Music Event" next year that will explore the themes and stories presented in the 16-hour series. The event, to be held from September 9 – 13, 2020, is being designed and offered in cooperation with Burns and his longtime collaborator Dayton Duncan.
Duncan is the writer of Country Music and its companion book, and he produced the film along with Burns and Julie Dunfey. He will be on hand in Nashville to deliver a keynote address on the gathering's first evening and to meet and mingle with Tauck guests throughout the five-day event. Other Tauck-exclusive experiences will include an after-hours evening with dinner and performances at the Country Music Hall of Fame, a live studio recording session with an up-and-coming artist, and a private performance and talk by Chelsea Crowell, who will describe growing up in a family of country music greats. Crowell is the daughter of singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash and Grammy Award-winning performer Rodney Crowell, and the granddaughter of country music legend Johnny Cash.
Other experiences will include a private tour of RCA Studio B (where artists from Elvis Presley and Chet Atkins to Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson have recorded), dinner at the Grand Ole Opry (where guests will attend a live radio show performance), and lunch at the legendary Blue Bird Café featuring private performances by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame members. Guests will also visit a museum displaying iconic guitars and have lunch at Merchants, a former hotel whose guestbook featured country music luminaries including Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and Roy Acuff.
The packed itinerary also includes dinner and a panel discussion with country music stars led by Dayton Duncan (plus a performance by Asleep at the Wheel) at City Winery, and a Nashville walking tour that visits the legendary performance venue Ryman Auditorium, the Patsy Cline Museum, and the George Jones Museum, where guests will enjoy a performance by singer and producer John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The event concludes with a special gala evening including performances, a reception and dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Tauck has organized the event's many daytime activities into different sightseeing "tracks," with each track exploring a specific theme (the roots of country music, the genre's evolution, and the city of Nashville). Guests will divide into small groups, traveling on a different track during each full day of sightseeing. Over the course of the event, each small group will participate in the full complement of tracks, just in a different sequence, to experience the same cumulative itinerary. In the evenings, guests will reassemble for performances and other shared special experiences.
Included in the event price (from $5,990 USD/$7,780 CAD per person, double occupancy, plus airfare) are four nights accommodations at the Hilton Nashville Downtown, all meals, all gratuities, admission to all performances and attractions, airport transfers, and much more.
