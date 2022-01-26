Tauck Introduces New Swiss Highlands & Bavarian Alps Tour
Tauck is introducing a new in-depth, eight-day exploration of the Swiss and Bavarian Alps. The new tour is the company's first new land tour to be added since the start of the pandemic and also includes the rescheduled, once-a-decade Oberammergau Passion Play.
“After a two-year wait, we’re so excited to showcase the wonder and pageantry of the Passion Play to our guests,” said Tauck’s Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy Palmer. “The Passion Play was first inspired by a pandemic, which certainly brings an extra level of meaning and poignancy to the performances our guests will experience later this year.”
Tauck guests will view their performance from the Passion Play theater’s “best-available” Category 1 seating before enjoying an overnight stay in the region.
The Passion Play is just one of the many highlights on the journey.
Guests will begin their journey in Bern, Switzerland, meeting up with their local guide for a tour that includes the flower-filled Rosengarten, a visit to Bärenpark (Bear Park), a stop at the home of Albert Einstein, a visit to the Craftsman Village in Wasen and attending a unique wrestling demonstration at the “Schwingen” club in Affoltern during a two-day stay in the area.
Guests also have the chance to experience the Middle Ages at the medieval Habsburg Castle, where performers in period dress share insights into one of the most powerful and influential royal houses of the era.
During the tour, guests also have the chance to participate in a chocolate-making class with a Swiss chocolatier, visit the picturesque alpine village of Appenzell for a cable car ride up Santis Peak and stay in Oberammergau for the Passion Play.
The journey wraps up in Munich highlighted by a visit to the Baroque Nymphenburg Palace and its Carriage Museum as well as a stop for reflection at the Nazi-era Dachau concentration camp.
Pricing for the new Swiss Highlands & Bavarian Alps tour is from $5,790 per person, double occupancy, plus airfare. All accommodations, sightseeing, excursions, performances, attractions, most meals and gratuities are included.
