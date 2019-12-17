Tauck Recommends Planning 2020 Holiday Travel Early
Strong holiday bookings this year are prompting Tauck to urge guests and prospective guests to plan ahead and book 2020 Christmas season journeys early.
In particular, the company notes that its Christmas market river cruises and holiday departures of its Tauck Bridges family trips are especially popular.
Tauck operates holiday departures of its Tauck Bridges trips in Italy, Costa Rica, the Galapagos Islands and Tanzania, as well as a “Holiday Magic” Christmas market river cruise for families on the Danube.
Tauck also operates traditional (non-family) Christmas market river cruises for adults on the Danube and Rhine.
Due to the popularity of those cruises, the company is also adding an all-new eight-day “Yuletide Spirit: Brussels to Amsterdam” Christmas market river cruise next year in Holland and Belgium.
According to Tauck CEO Dan Mahar, the company is also expanding its Tauck Bridges holiday departures to meet a strong surge in demand.
“For 2020 we're increasing our Bridges family trips by more than 250 percent over last year's levels,” said Mahar. “In addition to adding the industry's first-ever Christmas market river cruise for families this year, we're adding two additional departures in Italy next year and an additional Bridges safari next December in Tanzania.”
Tanzania and Costa Rica are the two most popular holiday destinations for Tauck Bridges travelers, added Mahar, noting that one of the company's December 2020 Costa Rica departures has already sold out.
The Return of Tauck’s “Celebration of Roses” CELEBRATION OF ROSES” Rose Parade Event
The 2020 holiday season will also mark the return of Tauck's “Celebration of Roses” event in southern California, from December 29, 2020–January 2, 2021.
The five-day event (from $6,290 per person, double occupancy, plus airfare) is highlighted by a behind-the-scenes visit to the Rose Parade Float Construction Barns prior to the annual Rose Parade, as well as premier Grandstand seating at the parade's first turn–the same view provided to national audiences by television networks covering the parade.
Guests will also enjoy a guided tour of Paramount Pictures Studio, an optional visit to the Academy Award Museum, a private tour and lunch at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum and a Gala New Year's Eve Dinner with big band music and dancing at the event's host hotel, the Fairmont Miramar Santa Monica.
College football fans will also have the option of attending the annual Rose Bowl game, with tickets available for an additional charge.
Those interested in more information can contact their local travel professional, call Tauck at 800-468-2825, or visit the company's website.
SOURCE: Tauck press release.
