Tauck Reveals New Australia and New Zealand Tours
Tour Operator Tauck October 03, 2019
WHY IT RATES: New 14- and 15-day itineraries explore nature and culture with experiences exclusive to Tauck. —Janeen Christoff
As part of its 2020 "Exotics" collection of journeys to distant lands, Tauck is introducing a new 15-day exploration of South Australia along with a new 14-day adventure to New Zealand's North and South Islands. Both journeys visit lesser-known sites along with popular locales, and both are notable for exclusive experiences available only through Tauck.
Tauck's new "Australia Adventure: Kangaroo Island, Tasmania & Sydney" program is a small-group journey that averages just 18 guests per departure, and features multiple-night stays in Adelaide, on Kangaroo Island, and in Melbourne, Tasmania and Sydney.
South Australia's amazing wildlife features prominently in the itinerary, as guests will enjoy a Tauck-exclusive visit to a kangaroo sanctuary (culminating with a sunset reception featuring South Australia beverages and canapes) and a walk in a sea lion colony at Seal Bay led by a naturalist guide.
Guests will also enjoy a naturalist's lecture on Kangaroo Island (known as "Australia's Galapagos" for its diverse wildlife), participate in a wildlife safari on Bruny Island, and visit a wildlife rescue center where species ranging from Tasmanian devils to koalas are rehabilitated before being returned to the wild.
Tauck's guests will also explore South Australia's culture and cuisine during a guided tasting tour of Adelaide's Central Market (one of the largest food emporiums in the Southern Hemisphere), and during visits and tastings at five different wineries (including a Tauck-exclusive wine-blending workshop at Jacob's Creek Winery and a port tasting at Seppeltsfield Winery).
Other activities include guided tours of Sydney's iconic Opera House and Tasmania's infamous Port Arthur Prison, as well as an optional Segway tour of Adelaide.
Throughout their travels in Australia, Tauck guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations, including three nights each at the Mayfair in Adelaide and Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island, as well as two nights at the Park Hyatt Melbourne, four nights at the MACq 01 Hotel in Hobart, Tasmania, and a final two-night stay at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbor in Sydney.
Exploring New Zealand’s North and South Islands
Tauck's other new journey, "New Zealand: A North & South Island Adventure" includes stays in Christchurch, Aoraki/Mout Cook National Park, Queenstown, Blenheim, Napier and Auckland.
As with the Australia trip, the New Zealand itinerary will visit sites that explore the natural world and local culture. Guests will travel to Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, where they'll have the opportunity to fly to Tasman Glacier, explore the Tasman Valley on a 4X4 adventure, and enjoy a night of stargazing with the help of an expert guide.
Guests will also learn about sustainability at Mangarara Farm, enjoy local wines and artisanal foods in Blenheim, and visit a sheep farm for lunch, a garden tour, and sheepdog and sheep-shearing demonstrations.
Tauck is also employing unique modes of transportation for a number of activities, including the chance to experience Christchurch from the back of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and the opportunity to explore Napier during a chauffeured city tour in a vintage car. Guests can also go punting on the River Avon in Christchurch, take a jetboat ride along the Dart River, and enjoy a cruise of Marlborough Sounds.
Finally, guests will gain insights and perspective during visits to several museums, including the Quake City museum in Christchurch, the Auckland War Memorial Museum, and the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre. Guests will also enjoy two additional museum experiences that are exclusive to Tauck; a private Maori performance at the Auckland Museum (along with a tour of the Maori exhibit led by the performers), and a private, after-hours dinner at the Canterbury Museum in Christchurch.
Pricing for Tauck's New Zealand itinerary starts at $8,690 per person, with select small group departure dates averaging just 24 travelers also available from $10,290 per person.
Prices for the new Australia tour are from $12,990 per person. All prices are double occupancy, plus international airfare, and include three internal flights, airport transfers, sightseeing and admission to all attractions, most meals and gratuities, luggage handling and much more.
In addition to its new tours, Tauck also offers a 20-day "Grand Australia & New Zealand" journey (from $13,590).
This popular itinerary features attractions and locations (such as Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, plus Te Anau and Fiordland National Park in New Zealand) not featured on either of the two new itineraries. Small group departures averaging 24 guests are also available.
Those interested in more information can contact their local travel professional, call Tauck at 800-468-2825, or visit the company's website at Tauck.com.
SOURCE: Tauck press release.
For more information on Tauck, Australia, New Zealand
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS