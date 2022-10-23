The Six Best Extreme Tours in Latin America
Tourism is an activity that transforms with new trends. Young people incorporate these changes according to their needs and lifestyle. One of the most popular among young people is adventure tourism.
The desire for adrenaline has seen an increase in requests for these experiences. Here, we share a list of the six best extreme tours to do in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru.
Paramotor Flight Over Lima
The landscapes of the Peruvian capital can be appreciated from the heights at sunset. This adventure tour begins with a meeting at the Costa Verde in the district of San Miguel, where the instructor will provide a series of recommendations and instructions before taking off.
The visitor will put on the safety gear to get on the tandem paramotor Condor Xtreme, which for fifteen minutes will allow you to fly over the bay of Lima and know from the heights the districts of San Miguel, Magdalena, San Isidro and Miraflores and fall in love with the landscapes.
Parasailing Over Mexican Beaches
This activity, also known as Parachute, allows visitors to enjoy a trip to the heights to observe the Mexican beaches. Tourists put on a parachute that is propelled by a speedboat. This way, you want the scenery while feeling the warm, tropical ocean breeze.
This experience can be done in Los Cabos to fly over the Sea of Cortez and contemplate the coast of Baja California, or you can opt for the beautiful turquoise waters of Cancun in the Nichupte lagoon or Isla Mujeres.
Bungee Jumping in Colombia
This activity of jumping into the void takes place in the central park of Suesca, in the Sesquilé-Suesca bridge, a municipality in the department of Cundinamarca in Colombia.
Travelers will enjoy the magnificent views offered by the bridge and will receive a talk on the main safety measures and the best jumping technique, and then jump from 40 meters high and swing from one side to the other over the landscapes of Suesca.
Skybike in Cuzco
Cuzco is not only a Peruvian department full of history, but it is also a good destination for adrenaline lovers. One of the adventure activities you can do in this place is cycling in the air. The Chimayo district is perfect for pedaling in the air and descending 30 meters suspended on ropes.
The circuit starts by climbing metal steps until you reach 45 meters high to get on a skybike, a bicycle attached to a suspended cable that you will have to ride to move from one end to the other. Afterward, they will rappel down the rocks of Cachimayo to finish with a muscle-relaxing exercise.
Rafting in Mexico
This sport consists of sliding against the current in the rivers on rafts or kayaks to live an experience full of adrenaline, contact with nature, and intense emotions. The rainy season is perfect for enjoying this activity, and it can be done in any river.
Among the tours that stand out the most is the Pescados River in Veracruz, thanks to its soft waters with difficulty levels III and IV. In this river, tourists will enjoy crossing waterfalls and rapids such as the Bruja Blanca or La Cueva. Another scenario for rafting is the Lacanjá River, located in Chiapas, where visitors will paddle through the thick vegetation of the Montes Azules Biosphere Reserve.
Climbing, Caving, and Rappelling in Colombia
This experience begins in Colombia's historical heritage site, Villa de Leyva. Hikers arrive at Hoyo de la Romera, a 40-meter deep cavity through which they will have to rappel down, then embark on a caving route that will last about 40 minutes. During the tour, you will observe curious formations of stalactites and stalagmites and learn about the legend of the Hoyo de las Infieles and the indigenous tribes.
At the end of the tour, tourists must climb a rocky wall to reach solid ground, put on the ropes, and for 25 minutes, they will rise to the steep place. Strength, concentration, and balance are the necessary ingredients to overcome this activity, which lasts approximately six hours.
