The Travel Corporation Consolidates Six Brands Into One Loyalty Program
Tour Operator Contiki Mia Taylor February 15, 2023
The Travel Corporation is merging the loyalty programs for its six well-known tour brands into a single unified program.
That means travelers using the services of Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations and also Contiki, will all earn status through the same program, Global Tour Rewards.
TTC also announced that travelers who previously traveled with any of those six brands will automatically become members of Global Tour Rewards.
The new, unified rewards program gives agents a new way to market and re-engage past guests as well as to cross-sell brands, TTC said.
At the same time, the unified program offers a way to appeal to new travelers by promoting the appeal of touring with any TTC tour brand and automatically becoming a member of the Global Tour Rewards program.
"When we created TTC Tour Brands, our mission was to provide a comprehensive range of touring options for every type of traveler, whatever their budget, style of travel or personal preference," said Melissa DaSilva, president of TTC Tour Brands North America.
"This new single loyalty benefits program is another great step towards achieving that mission,” added DaSilva. "We are excited to further connect our brands and give people around the world a plethora of unique travel experiences, ranging from adventurous, to luxurious, to idiosyncratic. Our unified loyalty program provides the perfect opportunity for agents to present the brands together as one connected entity."
Highlights of the Global Tour Rewards program benefits include:
—Members-only price and a discount on guided tours
—Exclusive first-release access to new trips and offers
—Access to members-only events
