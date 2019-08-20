The Travel Corporation Debuts Multi-Brand Loyalty Program
The Travel Corporation (TTC) has announced an evolved customer loyalty program across its portfolio. In line with the current 2020 product releases across the extensive choice of world leading travel brands, the program evolution further demonstrates the groups ongoing commitment to both its guests and valued travel advisor partners.
Aligned to the group’s ethos, Driven by Service, the change makes it even easier for advisor partners to reward and recognize the large, loyal number of repeat TTC travelers. The evolved program builds on the group’s existing loyalty offering, by introducing a simple two-tiered reward system that will leverage strong early 2020 sales and beyond.
Tier 1 recognizes all past guests who have traveled one to four times with any applicable TTC brand (see below), offering benefits such as priority access, up to 5 percent discount on some dates, on some trips, and an exclusive 5% off on new release trips for a limited time, plus private secret sales and special recognition whilst on trip.
Tier 2 recognizes all past guests who have traveled five times or more with any applicable TTC brand (see below) will enjoy all the benefits of tier 1, on any trip, any country, any time.
The program’s evolution provides TTC’s valued guests with enhanced loyalty options, rewards and flexibility, while at the same time creating unique opportunities for advisors to encourage incremental bookings across the portfolio.
This loyalty program is applicable to participating guided and cruise brands such as Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Uniworld, U River Cruises and Contiki, meaning that travelers are rewarded regardless of the brands they choose throughout their travel lifetime. This allows advisors to help reward them for making TTC the world’s largest privately owned travel company their number one choice and to take advantage of the group’s commitment to service excellence and award-winning experiential offerings.
Brett Tollman, chief executive, said: “Our guests are at the heart of everything we do at TTC. We are fortunate to have a large number of returning guests across our brands in the TTC family. Therefore, we are proud to announce the evolution of our loyalty program to reward their commitment and encourage their continued patronage. For over a century, we have assembled a portfolio of industry-leading travel brands that span all corners of the world, targeting a wide range of travel styles. This loyalty program was created so that both our guests and travel advisor partners can benefit from this expansive product offering and the unparalleled service offered by all our brands. Through this loyalty program, we also further our investment and support of our travel advisors, ensuring they have the tools necessary to leverage incremental bookings and deliver the very best unparalleled holiday experiences.
“As part of the program, travel advisors will benefit from exclusive offers that will drive subsequent bookings back to them,” Tollman added. “Sales managers will also have access to past guest lists and will have offers or promotions available to them, so advisors are able to actively target these leads themselves, meaning even better advisor business support.”
Travel advisors are encouraged to reach out to their dedicated Sales Manager and review more details at TTC.com/loyalty.
