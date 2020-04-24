Titanium Tours Offers Travel Agents 50-Percent Upfront Commissions
Tour Operator April 24, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Titanium Tours, a provider of tailored, luxury FIT and group itineraries throughout France, Portugal, and Spain, sells only through travel advisors and is now supporting its partners with 50-percent upfront commissions on paid bookings. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
We understand times are tough and that you are looking for ways to generate revenue today, not in six months.
We want you to know we are all in this together. For that reason, we are pleased to announce that now we are offering 50 percent of your commissions upfront.
Once a booking is fully paid or if you can include your commission in your client's deposit, you will receive 50 percent of your commissions at payment time. The balance of your commissions will be paid upon your clients' departure from North America. All in all, sooner than ever!
In the past, we have waited until your clients have returned from their trips to pay commissions. We did this because, as you know, with FIT clients, there are regularly last-minute changes. However, we know that times are tough and we want to thank you for booking with Titanium Tours. This is one of many creative ways that we are finding to say thank you to you, our Travel Advisor Partners.
When to Book?
September - November are great months for travel to Spain, Portugal or France. The weather is still beautiful and autumn seasonal activities abound. According to the news coming from each country, we are confident that tourism will resume by then. As you can see above, September and October are great months for travel in a typical year.
Furthermore, you can now find extremely cheap fall airfares going to any of our airports. For example, NYC - BCN for $250 non-stop, $150 with one connection!
What to Book?
The beauty of FIT and partnering with a company like Titanium Tours is that we can guide you to areas where COVID-19 is not present or has had little impact. We can help you pick boutique hotels, less crowded routes, private experiences, etc. where your clients will feel safe while traveling abroad.
Our three countries have been impacted very differently and different areas of each country have been affected very differently. We can guide you to create an itinerary that's both exciting and safer for your clients.
For instance, Portugal has had significantly fewer cases than France and Spain. If your clients want off-the-beaten-path experiences, we can, for example, take them 90 minutes north of Lisbon to our Castles and Wild Horses experience.
In France, we can avoid crowded areas by taking your clients to visit the Hill Top Villages of Luberon in Provence and take them truffle hunting. Winter truffles are more aromatic and their season starts in November.
In Southern Spain, where COVID-19 has also had a much smaller impact, we can take your clients to the private workshop of a silk shawl craftsman who's family has been embroidering silk shawls, most typical in this region, for generations. Not only will your clients observe an artist at work, but they can even try their hand at it.
Or, perhaps, this is the year to go admire the beauty of the Azores.
So, let us help you craft some itineraries for this coming fall and remember, 50 percent of your commissions are now payable upfront. Contact us today.
For more information, visit titaniumtours.com.
SOURCE: Titanium Tours press release.
