Tour Companies Launch Big Sale on World Itineraries
Tour Operator Noreen Kompanik January 11, 2023
Tour companies Contiki, Trafalgar, Brendan Vacations, Insight Vacations and Costsaver have announced The Big Tour Sale with epic savings on itineraries across the world.
Discover Social Travel from Italy to Japan
Contiki’s Big Social Travel Sale offers travelers up to 25 percent on trips to six plus continents through the end of January. Almost 50 trips in the sale include Ultimate Italy, a 22-day tour of Italy’s most spots and Japan Unrivaled, a 13-day tour of Japan with unique cultural experiences and more.
Explore Worldwide Must-See Events and Local Hot Spots
This winter, travelers can save 15 percent on select worldwide tours from Trafalgar through February 16, 2023. 50 itineraries across the world include in-depth tours and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that include exploring local villages in the Best of Africa or America’s backyard Natural Park Wonders.
Iconic Celtic Adventures
Celtic tour company Brendan Vacations is offering 15 percent off select guided itineraries and a $400 discount per couple on self-drive, personal chauffer or locally hosted rail itineraries. Guests may choose from an Iconic Ireland and Ashford Castle itinerary in addition to Scotland’s Cities and Natural Landscapes.
The booking window runs now through February 16, 2023 for travel through April 1 through October 15, 2023.
Hike the Canadian Rockies or Explore the Balkans
Travelers can save 15 percent on adventures across the globe from Insight Vacations. Itineraries include the Canadian Rockies & Pacific Coast with visits to Vancouver, Victoria, Glacier National Park and more. The 18-day Treasures of the Balkans tour enables guests to trek through Romania, Croatia, Hungary, Albania and Bulgaria.
Bookings are available now through February 16, 2023 for travel from April 1 through October 15, 2023.
Budget-Friendly World Adventures
Costsaver Tours is offering budget-minded travelers a 15 percent savings on 25 selected travel itineraries until February 16, 2023. Tours include exploring the Jewels of Italy, Canyon Country Showcase featuring Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Colorado, and a 9-day tour through the Icons of South Africa or a 19-day exploration around 33 cities in Britain and Ireland.
