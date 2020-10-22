Tourism Thailand and Avanti Partner on 2021 Campaign for FIT travel
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations October 22, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Avanti and the Tourism Authority of Thailand are launching a joint campaign to help travel agents inspire their FIT clients to plan a 2021 vacation in Thailand. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and independent travel specialist Avanti Destinations have launched a joint campaign to help advisors inspire FIT clients to plan a 2021 getaway in Thailand.
The joint promotion consists of a 38-page downloadable “future travel lookbook," a savings of $250 for every land booking worth a minimum of $3,000 made by December 31, 2020, for travel anytime in 2021. As part of the promotion, no deposit is required on the land portion, and there are no fees for changes made 21 or more days prior to departure.
A more detailed e-brochure on Thailand with many useful travel tips is available on Avanti’s agent portal.
Avanti sells custom-crafted FIT itineraries exclusively through travel agents.
With an emphasis on more secluded spots, the new Thailand lookbook highlights four destinations, one eight-day, seven-night customizable vacation, and 20 private tours and experiences, including hiking up mountains, cycling, visiting an elephant sanctuary, snorkeling, Thai massage, exploring tropical islands by speedboat and private tours of ancient Buddhist temples, different Hill Tribe communities, a tea plantation, colorful local markets and three national parks all of which feature spectacular waterfalls.
All Avanti experiences in Thailand include private local guides and private transfers.
Ancient Temples, Pristine Beaches, Friendly People
“We are expecting many countries to open up to American tourists in the early part of 2021, and are very pleased to partner with Tourism Authority of Thailand on this campaign and the launch of more flexible FIT travel,” said Paul Barry, Avanti’s CEO.
“Thailand has always been one of our most popular destinations in Asia because it offers so much–diverse cultures, UNESCO World Heritage sites, a long and fascinating history, wonderful cuisine, friendly people, beautiful scenery, and pristine beaches. We custom-build each of your client’s itineraries to suit their specific interests and schedules,” added Barry, who also noted that the best time to visit Thailand is November through April.
“The Tourism Authority of Thailand is elated to be working alongside Avanti Destinations in creating this proactive campaign to help travel advisors inspire potential visitors to come to Thailand, specifically, those front-line workers who tirelessly assure the health and safety of the community as a whole,” said Siriwan Seeharach, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Los Angeles Office. “Our country is renowned for its warmth and hospitality, and we greatly look forward to welcoming guests to the Land of Smiles soon”.
Four Destinations, 20 Experiences and Activities, Customizable Itinerary
The destinations and experiences featured in the new e-lookbook are:
Bangkok–Private tours of the capital and private excursions to nearby natural and cultural attractions, such as: the UNESCO World Heritage sites of two former capitals, Ayutthaya (destroyed by the Burmese in the 18th century) and Sukhothai (where the Thai language was created)–both filled with temples, ruins and shrines; and the national parks of Erawan and Khao Yai, with hiking trails, caves, and waterfalls as tall as 150 feet.
Chiang Mai–Capital of the former Lanna kingdom and home to numerous traditional hill tribe communities. Clients can have private visits to these communities, walk up a unique “sticky” waterfall (Bua Thong), hike the Pilgrim’s Trail, take a private cycling tour, learn about the tradition of almsgiving, visit a tea plantation and learn how tea is grown, picked and roasted; observe and experience elephants humanely at Chang Chill sanctuary; and many other activities.
Phuket–Thailand’s largest island best known for its white sand beaches, clear waters, and dramatic karst formations, Phuket also has a distinctive Sino-Portuguese cuisine and architecture thanks to the Portuguese settlers during colonial times and Chinese workers they employed. Clients can enjoy private tours (with meals) of the Old Town, a speedboat tour of the Phi Phi islands and caves with opportunities for snorkeling and swimming, as well as simply relaxing on perfect beaches.
Koh Samui–With equally pristine waters and sandy beaches, this island paradise also has temples to visit, a 40 foot golden Buddha, coconut plantation and a 60 foot high waterfall. Clients can also take a tour to the small coral island of Koh Tan in a traditional longtail boat and snorkel.
“Connecting the Capitals of Thailand” is the eight-day, seven-night customizable FIT itinerary featured in the new lookbook, taking in Bangkok, Ayutthaya and Sukhothai. It includes private transfers and private tours of temples, palaces, traditional Mon village and pottery workshop, textile workshop, and organic rice farm. This itinerary may be modified and combined with a stay in Chiang Mai, Phuket or Koh Samui, adding days and activities.
In addition to those mentioned in the new e-lookbook, Avanti offers 15 destinations in Thailand and 50 experiences and activities that agents can add to a customized itinerary.
SOURCE: Avanti Destinations press release.
