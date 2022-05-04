Last updated: 04:47 PM ET, Wed May 04 2022

Trafalgar, Insight Bolster US Small-Group Itineraries

Tour Operator Insight Vacations Claudette Covey May 04, 2022

Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming
Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. (photo via Don White/E+)

In response to increased demand for Insight Vacations and Trafalgar Mercedes Benz Sprinter van small group tours, the operators have added new itineraries that visit California, Arizona, Utah and the U.S.

“There has been tremendous interest in small group tours. We knew this was going to be a successful program when we started seeing more interest in in-depth domestic travel experiences,” said Melissa DaSilva, president of TTC Tour Brands, North America, whose brands include Trafalgar and Insight Vacations.

ADVERTISING
Scenic Byway 12 in Utah
Scenic Byway 12 in Utah. (Photo via Rixipix/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

“With a small group capacity of no more than 17 guests, travelers will experience luxurious journeys with stays in boutique hotels and explore areas of California, Arizona, Utah and the U.S. National Parks that are not accessible to larger groups.”

Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Seabourn

Seabourn Unveils New 2023/24 Expedition Itineraries

Teatro Greco, Greek Theatre, Greek Theater, UNESCO World heritage site, Sicily, Taormina

Adventures by Disney Introduces Itineraries to Sicily and the...

Holland America Line

Holland America Line Adds New Itineraries in Australia, New...

Oceania Cruises, Malta, Riviera, Oceania ships

Oceania Cruises Announces 2024 Voyage Collection

On the tours, guests travel in Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans with a travel director and driver.

The luxury vans are outfitted with large seats, outlets and USB ports, television monitors, filtered water dispensers and generous overhead luggage space.

Insight Vacations added new limited-edition South California itineraries – “California’s Vistas and Vineyards,” which explores Santa Monica, the Santa Ynez Valley, the Channel Islands National Park, Ventura and Ojai, and “Southern California Joshua National Park,” featuring San Diego, Palm Springs and more.

The company also unveiled the “Iconic National Parks of Utah” itinerary, which visits Bryce Canyon, Monument Valley and Capitol Reef National Park.

Trafalgar’s Small Group Active Tours itineraries include the “Desert National Parks of California; “Yellowstone, The Tetons and Glacier National Park” and “Yosemite and Lassen Volcanic National Park Discovery.”

Other small-group Trafalgar tours include “California Coast Food and Wine Trail,” highlighting San Jose, Santa Cruz, Big Sur and Paso Robles, and “Arizona Discovery and the Grand Canyon,” featuring Sedona, Scottsdale and the Grand Canyon.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Insight Vacations, Trafalgar

For more Tour Operator News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Collette Partagez votre moment voyage

Collette Celebrates Travel Advisors With Booking Incentives

Collette

USTOA to Hold Inaugural Sustainability Is Responsibility Summit in Bodø, Norway

Globus Launches First European Choice Touring Itinerary

Kensington Tours Introduces First Luxury Privately Guided Tours in Hawaii

Collette Announces Up to 20 Percent Off During Spring Sale

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS