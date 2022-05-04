Trafalgar, Insight Bolster US Small-Group Itineraries
Tour Operator Insight Vacations Claudette Covey May 04, 2022
In response to increased demand for Insight Vacations and Trafalgar Mercedes Benz Sprinter van small group tours, the operators have added new itineraries that visit California, Arizona, Utah and the U.S.
“There has been tremendous interest in small group tours. We knew this was going to be a successful program when we started seeing more interest in in-depth domestic travel experiences,” said Melissa DaSilva, president of TTC Tour Brands, North America, whose brands include Trafalgar and Insight Vacations.
“With a small group capacity of no more than 17 guests, travelers will experience luxurious journeys with stays in boutique hotels and explore areas of California, Arizona, Utah and the U.S. National Parks that are not accessible to larger groups.”
On the tours, guests travel in Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans with a travel director and driver.
The luxury vans are outfitted with large seats, outlets and USB ports, television monitors, filtered water dispensers and generous overhead luggage space.
Insight Vacations added new limited-edition South California itineraries – “California’s Vistas and Vineyards,” which explores Santa Monica, the Santa Ynez Valley, the Channel Islands National Park, Ventura and Ojai, and “Southern California Joshua National Park,” featuring San Diego, Palm Springs and more.
The company also unveiled the “Iconic National Parks of Utah” itinerary, which visits Bryce Canyon, Monument Valley and Capitol Reef National Park.
Trafalgar’s Small Group Active Tours itineraries include the “Desert National Parks of California; “Yellowstone, The Tetons and Glacier National Park” and “Yosemite and Lassen Volcanic National Park Discovery.”
Other small-group Trafalgar tours include “California Coast Food and Wine Trail,” highlighting San Jose, Santa Cruz, Big Sur and Paso Robles, and “Arizona Discovery and the Grand Canyon,” featuring Sedona, Scottsdale and the Grand Canyon.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Insight Vacations, Trafalgar
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS