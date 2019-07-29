Trafalgar Releases 2020 Europe Trips at 2019 Prices
WHY IT RATES: Tourists can book a 2020 European trip through Trafalgar at their 2019 prices. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
For travel advisors looking to lock in their client’s 2020 Europe vacations, Trafalgar has released its Europe Pre-sale, offering 2020 trips at low 2019 prices for a limited time.
By releasing these Pre-sale deals earlier this year, the good news comes at the perfect time for customers looking at 2020 Europe travel, with the brand already seeing an increase in the number of inquiries for next year’s travel, in advance of the brand’s official 2020 launch later this year.
In the spirit of first come, first served, by booking now, guests can secure their seats on the trips they want for 2019 prices by locking in early. “We’ve already had immense interest in our 2020 itineraries, with guests inquiring about what great experiences are on offer for next year,” said Melissa DaSilva, President of Trafalgar. “By opening up bookings on 2020 itineraries earlier this year than we have in the past, guests who already know where they want to travel and when will have the advantage of confirming those plans as soon as possible at unbeatable rates.”
Some of the main benefits of booking now are:
- MORE OPTIONS: Advisors can be the first to secure their clients the destinations, itineraries and departure dates they want.
- BEST PRICES: Book now to secure these limited-time only prices. If the price goes up travelers won’t have to worry – they’ve already paid. If the price goes down, Trafalgar will reimburse them the difference.
- DEPOSIT PROTECTION: Should anything happen, and travelers need to cancel their trip for any reason, their deposit remains for when they’re ready to book at a different time.
- BEST LOCAL EXPERIENCES: With a 4.6/5-star independent review satisfaction rating, guests will join over 5 million other happy past travelers and be assured of the very best experience with Trafalgar’s award-winning trips.
“We’ve seen that consumers are confident and excited to make 2020 travel plans. By offering our 2020 itineraries at 2019 prices for a limited time, guests can secure their spots now and relax knowing that they are in for the trip of a lifetime come the new year,” said DaSilva.
For more info on Trafalgar’s 2020 Europe Pre-sale please visit https://www.trafalgar.com/en-us/destinations/europe.
SOURCE: Trafalgar press release.
