Last updated: 02:13 PM ET, Thu October 08 2020

Trafalgar Releases 2021 Restart Promotion

Tour Operator Trafalgar Lacey Pfalz October 08, 2020

London street at the sunrise. View from Trafalgar Square to Big Ben at the sunrise.
PHOTO: London street at the sunrise. View from Trafalgar Square to Big Ben at the sunrise. (Photo via Chalabala / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Trafalgar announced today on October 8 its new 2021 travel season promotion, in which travelers can receive up to 15 percent off their trip, plus a $300 flight credit per couple on all European flights when they book prior to October 30, 2020.

The global guided vacation tour company has also created a no-risk $99 deposit, including flexible change options should travelers need to cancel or change their vacations at any moment.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
The Seven Seas Explorer.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Extends ‘Elevate Your...

Hurtigruten, Roald, Amundsen

Hurtigruten Offers Buy One, Get One at Half-Price for Alaska

The eight-passenger L’Art de Vivre has undergone some improvements.

European Waterways Offers 10% Off 2021 Cruises in France,...

Grand Hyatt Kauai Suite

World of Hyatt Announces Fresh Promotions and Enhanced...

“We know our guests are eager to get back to exploring the world, and we want to make it more attainable for them to fill those passport books in 2021,” said President Melissa DaSilva. “The options are endless; we’ve discounted trips across our portfolio to help stir an exciting year of discovery ahead.”

Some of the most popular tours include the two-week European Whirl, where travelers visit nine different countries, stopping at cities such as Florence, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Brussels and Innsbruck. The tour is offering a $600 discount on select departures.

For travelers who’d like to stay closer to home, they can save $500 on the Polar Bears in Manitoba tour, a snow-filled expedition that immerses travelers in the local Inuit culture.

Each vacation follows strict social distancing and health protocols, with an individual Wellbeing Director on each tour to help facilitate safe traveling.

For more information, please visit Trafalgar.com.

For more information on Trafalgar

For more Tour Operator News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Travel savings, budget, money.

The Travel Corporation Brands Introduce a New Way to Pay

A&K Resumes Luxury Small-Group Travel, Starting with Egypt and Africa

Luxury Gold Reveals Its New 2021-22 Worldwide Collection Vacations

Niagara Falls Goes Green, Debuts New Electric Ships

Ovation Travel Group Launches Private Jet Charters for Social Distancing

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS