Trafalgar Says Now is the Best Time to Book Europe and Britain
Tour Operator Trafalgar Janeen Christoff August 13, 2019
Trafalgar is highlighting the benefits of booking Europe and Britain tours, noting that the pound and the euro are offering exceptional value to U.S. travelers at the moment with extremely favorable exchange rates.
The tour operator is incentivizing travelers to cross the pond with Trafalgar with a new offer.
Travelers can save 15 percent off trips to Europe and Britain and receive $300 per couple off airfare for travel this year, as part of its "here today, gone tomorrow" Real Travel Deals.
Trafalgar has already noticed a steep uptick in bookings. Guests selecting travel to Britain from the U.S. have increased more than 75 percent within the last two weeks compared to this time last year.
“Overall, last-minute bookings are up this year (plus 96 percent year over year), a trend we fully expect to continue while the exchange rate remains favorable for American travelers,” says Gavin Tollman, Trafalgar CEO.
While the fate of Brexit remains uncertain, airfares are rising, meaning that now is the time for Americans to get the most bang for their buck traveling to Britain.
With the Real Travel Deal, travelers can save as much as $450 on Trafalgar’s popular 11-day Best of Britain trip.
In Europe, the sun is still shining, Aperol Spritzes are flowing and travelers can choose from more than 115 European vacations with Trafalgar.
Contact your local travel agent to learn more.
For more information on Trafalgar, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS