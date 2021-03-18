Trafalgar Welcomes First International Guests of 2021
International travel is making a comeback. Destinations are opening up, and pandemic-weary travelers are venturing out to explore the world once again.
Guided vacations operator Trafalgar just announced that it hosted its first international guests on a trip to Egypt.
“The light at the end of the tunnel is here, and getting this first international trip off of the ground is an incredibly exciting milestone for us,” said Melissa DaSilva, U.S. president of Trafalgar. “We look forward to working with our partners to safely and seamlessly satisfy the pent-up demand for in-depth, worry-free travel opportunities in the months to come.”
Trafalgar customized its nine-day ‘Best of Egypt’ itinerary for guests, including all the highlights with the same hassle-free experience that the company is known for.
The trip included tours of the Egyptian Museum, the Mosque-Madastra of Sultan Hassan and Alabaster Mosque in Cairo; as well as a four-night Nile cruise and tour of the Great Pyramids of Giza.
The wellbeing of its guests were at the forefront during the trip. dedicated Wellbeing Directors were on the journey to ensure adherence to all protocols and remain up-to-date with the latest guidelines and recommendations, working alongside expert Travel Directors and professionally trained Drivers.
