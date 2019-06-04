Travel Extravagantly in Europe With Luxury Gold
Tour Operator Luxury Gold June 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: From Ireland to Russia, Luxury Gold offers extraordinary trips to anyone hoping for an authentic European holiday - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
It’s not too late for travelers to explore the places they’ve always dreamed of. With Luxury Gold’s astonishing journeys to Europe, guests will open their minds to the luxuries of exceptional dining, VIP experiences, small group travel and top-notch hotels. From dining at critically acclaimed restaurants, to meeting important locals, to going behind-the-scenes to iconic sites and much more, Luxury Gold offers travelers experiences beyond the ordinary.
Each Luxury Gold journey offers extraordinary VIP Experiences, dedicated and knowledgeable Traveling Concierges, Michelin-star dining, incredible hotels and exclusivity for every luxury traveler to enjoy. Travel Advisors and their clients can enjoy a seamless booking experience with Luxury Gold and know that their journeys will offer enriching and authentic experiences in small groups for more intimacy.
Guests can explore all of Europe in exquisite luxury on these remarkable journeys:
Ultimate Ireland (12-days): On this creative and inspired journey, guests will explore the natural elements of this vibrant country, meeting some colorful characters along the way. While exploring this rugged, fairytale land, guests will have the VIP experience of meeting esteemed author Trevor White on a rare, personal after-hours tour of The Little Museum of Dublin, which he founded.
Afterward, guests will savor on a critically-acclaimed dinner of French cuisine at L'Ecrivain, a Michelin-starred restaurant. In Killarney, guests will join Michael Flatley by learning how to Irish dance with performers of Celtic Steps where they’ll later watch them perform from VIP seats. Guests will also take trip to the Guinness Storehouse to explore the venue before it opens to public, along with a lesson on how to pull the perfect pint. Guests will live and dine like a royal during their stay at Ashford Castle, with extravagant dining and partaking in a unique falconry experience.
Spain and Portugal In Style (13-days): Experience the passion, creativity and romance of Spain and Portugal as guests witness fiery flamenco performances, marvel at Gaudi’s dreamy architecture and appreciate enchanting citrus-scented squares. A VIP experience in Barcelona includes behind-the-scenes access to the opera house, Gran Teatre del Liceu, while attending a reception at its private members’ club, Cercle del Liceu.
Along the way, guests will take in the diversity of architectural styles—such as the exquisite Alhambra Palace--and taste some of the region’s most iconic dishes. In Seville, they’ll explore a crossroad of cultures by visiting the city’s lively food markets. Guests will then join a chef at his modern kitchen to watch him prepare a classic Andalusian lunch. In Evora, travelers will explore a local winery while enjoying a delicious wine tasting and in Madrid, they will experience exceptional dining at the Michelin-starred Albora, a contemporary gastro bar and restaurant known for its distinct flavors and high-quality dishes.
Remarkable Russia (8 days): Guests will delve into Russia’s fascinating history and colorful culture exploring old-world St. Petersburg and cosmopolitan Moscow. In St. Petersburg, they will have a private, after-hours visit to The Hermitage Museum. Later, they’ll sip champagne and delight in the resplendent ambience while exploring the treasures of the palace of the Tsars with an art historian.
In Moscow, guests will explore the beautiful Grand Kremlin Palace and enjoy a behind-the-scenes visit to the Royal Apartments where they will learn about the fascinating history of the Tsars. Along the way they'll head to the Bolshoi Theatre, famous for its opera and ballet performances, and receive a tour of the remarkable venue. Guests can also choose to extend their journey with the Trans-Siberian Express option, where they will spend an evening at the luxurious Ritz Carlton Moscow before continuing their journey on board the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express.
From now until Aug. 29, travelers can pick one of our amazing journeys to Europe for travel from Sept. 1 to March 2020 to receive this amazing offer: $150 off per person on economy, $200 off per person on premium economy and $250 off per person on business class with American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia Airlines.
For reservations, advisors can contact Luxury Gold at 1-888-428-1503, or visit www.luxurygoldvacations.com.
For more information, visit www.luxurygoldvacations.com
SOURCE: Luxury Gold
