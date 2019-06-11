Travel in Style on Insight Vacations New 2020 US, Canada Premium Escorted Journeys
Tour Operator Insight Vacations June 11, 2019
WHY IT RATES: When booking a trip for 2020, Insight Vacations has you covered.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Insight Vacations, the leader in premium escorted journeys, is thrilled to launch its brand new 2020 USA & Canada Premium Escorted Journeys collection that includes Western USA, national parks, the East coast, fall foliage, Alaska and the Canadian Rockies.
These 16 elegant and easy adventures, including one new itinerary, are crafted to offer clients the best of North America’s breath-taking landscapes, historic landmarks, and vibrant cultures. Offering a hand-picked collection of over 35+ unique Insight Experiences from meeting a Naturalist Guide during New Hampshire’s fall foliage to embarking on a Blue River Safari along the scenic Grizzly Bear Valley.
Also new for 2020 is “Insight Choice” enabling clients to choose between two included Insight Experiences on days when they are given an Insight Choice-- such as in Seattle, where they can choose between an excursion of the Space Needle or the famous Chihuly garden and glass exhibit featuring artist, Dale Chihuly’s spectacular creations.
“I would like to personally invite you to embark on a trip unlike any other. At Insight Vacations, we are best judged by the reaction our guests have when experiencing our incredible trips in an intimate and immersive fashion,” said president of Insight Vacations, Jon Grutzner. “Our trips in the America’s allow our guests to connect with the people and place in an authentic and fun way. Desert Escapes of California & Arizona is the perfect getaway to America’s sunny Southwest. The Best of Eastern Canada features one of my favorite regions of North America with new culinary experiences that capture the flavor of world-renowned foodie cites of Montreal, Boston and New York. Allow us to show you North America in style.”
Guests can view the full collection of these 16 itineraries including the following new premium journey and five new magical Insight Experiences:
New - Desert Escapes of California & Arizona Premium Journey (8-days)
This brand-new 8-day adventure explores America’s scenic desert lands from the Golden State to Arizona. Guests will discover Southwestern flavors with this region’s stunning terrains and majestic national parks. While in Palm Springs they will experience an exclusive Insight Experience with a history and architecture expert for a mid-century architectural tour. In Scottsdale, guests will select between a small group excursion of the Old Town on golf carts or join a gathering with local artisans at the Cattle Truck artists compound. Onwards to Tucson, they will enjoy a stargazing Insight Experience and meet knowledgeable astronomers who will bring a mobile observatory equipped with large telescope to their resort.
Five Exciting New Insight Experiences:
—Crazy Horse Memorial - Black Hills, South Dakota Guests will discover at the Crazy Horse Memorial, the world’s largest mountain carving with an elevation of 6,532 feet above sea level. The memorial is dedicated to all Native Americans. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation was created to preserve and protect the living heritage, tradition and culture of the North American Indigenous people. Insight Vacations guests will enjoy exclusive access that is not available to independent travellers.
—Yosemite National Park – Mariposa County, California Guests will join a park ranger and explore this UNESCO World Heritage Site’s extraordinary beauty and vast wilderness on a private tour of the park’s valley floor where they will learn about the local fauna, flora and history. They will marvel at the ancient Giant Sequoias, glaciers and thousands of waterfalls.
—Ice Cream Demonstration - Anchorage, Alaska Alaska’s First People introduces Insight guests to Agutak (Inuit Ice Cream) in an exclusive demonstration at the renowned Alaska Native Heritage Center and museum. They will learn how this culinary treat creates a link to the history and cultural heritage of Alaska’s Indigenous People.
—Meet Abegweit Mi’Kmaw Local - Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island Guests will have the pleasure in meeting a local Knowledge Keeper from the Abegweit Mi’Kmaw Nation and learn about the Seven Sacred Teachings. The teachings involve all aspects of intellectual development, physical, spiritual, and emotional enabling clients to develop a deeper understanding of the indigenous communities.
—Canadian Cooking Demonstration - Ottawa, Ontario Guests will enhance their culinary skills at C’est Bon with a hands-on cooking demonstration in their state-of-the-art kitchen facilities close to the famous ByWard Market. They will learn about local Canadian cuisine with ingredients including maple sugar, haskaps, Labrador tea and wild flowers. This exclusive Insight Experience will include a delectable three-course dinner with wine.
In celebration of the 2020 North America journeys, guests who book and pay in full by December 18, 2019 to save 10%.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Insight Vacations press release.
For more information on Insight Vacations
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS