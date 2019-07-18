TravelBrands Successfully Gives Percentage of Sales to SickKids
Tour Operator TravelBrands July 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: TravelBrands would like to thank all clients, partners, agents and suppliers who contributed to their donation of 1% of all sales to the SickKids Foundation encourage agents to continue donating their Loyalty Rewards. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
On July 16, 2019, TravelBrands donated one percent of all sales made to the SickKids Foundation. TravelBrands would like to thank all clients, partners, agents and suppliers who made this one-day initiative a tremendous success.
“Our goal was to bring the travel community together to raise awareness and funds for a great cause and I believe it was surpassed,” says Frank DeMarinis, CEO, TravelBrands. “It brings me great pride that we can all come together to give back to SickKids. Our third annual donation day is just another step in supporting the advancement of children’s healthcare.” This year, all proceeds will be contributed towards the SickKids Foundation and Cardiac Operating Room. TravelBrands’ donation supports SickKids’ aspiration of being the leading pediatric and congenital heart disease center in the world.
In addition to donating a percentage of sales, TravelBrands hosts multiple events year-round to raise awareness and funds for SickKids. This includes the annual TravelBrands Charity Golf Classic, participation in the Mississauga Dragon Boat Race Festival and a 5km employee walk.
Travel agents can continue donating their Loyalty Rewards points to the SickKids Foundation. Any Loyalty Rewards donation made between July 16 and August 31, 2019 will be matched by TravelBrands.
To donate Loyalty Rewards, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com.
SOURCE: TravelBrands press release.
