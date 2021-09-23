Travelers Can Book Aurora Expeditions Tours With Confidence
Travelers can explore some of the globe's most remote destinations with confidence that their health and safety are top of mind when traveling with Aurora Expeditions.
The Australian-owned adventure company is one of the leaders in small-group, expedition-style travel to the farthest reaches of the world, and its health and safety protocols align with its vision, ensuring passengers are protected.
Guests can have peace of mind since Aurora Expeditions has partnered with Respond Global, a world-renowned health crisis management agency. The company worked together with Respond Global to develop a prevention and response system that is one of the world's most comprehensive.
One of the ways in which Aurora Expeditions keeps guests safe is through breakthrough rapid onsite PCR testing, the highest level of pre-cruising preventative measures and a robust Response Plan. Onboard protocols are also designed to bring peace of mind to guests and crew.
Aurora Expeditions doesn't just provide peace of mind through health and safety measures. The operator also offers booking peace of mind and a deposit protection program.
Its Booking Peace of Mind Policy involves a full refund or a future travel credit when circumstances prevent guests from traveling. Specifically, guests will receive a full refund or future travel credit if the following occur within 30 days of departure (with some exceptions):
—A guest's home state or country does not allow domestic/international or cruise travel in the period that is 30 days out from the voyage departure date for international travel or anytime prior to departure for Australian domestic travel.
—You are required to travel to a hotspot location for your voyage or en-route at any stopover point that is part of your itinerary/flight path (hotspot locations as defined by the CDC).
—You are required to quarantine at your voyage destination or en-route at any stopover point that is part of your itinerary/flight path.
—There is no travel insurance available for you to purchase that includes cover for travel arrangements impacted by COVID-19 including border closures, as a result of COVID-19.
Aurora Expeditions also offers a Deposit Protection Program. When you place a new deposit with Aurora Expeditions, the funds are placed in a trust or escrow account, specifically the Aurora Passenger Trust, which is only used for payments related to your expedition if required.
Travelers can take advantage of the safety of exploring with Aurora Expeditions and book one of the adventure operator's 2022-2023 itineraries.
“Aurora Expeditions’ 2022-23 season is sure to provide the captivating and perspective-altering experiences that our guests continue to return for,” said Monique Ponfoort, CEO of Aurora Expeditions.
