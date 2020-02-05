Travelers Can Save More Than $1,000 on Trafalgar’s Top Tours
Tour Operator Trafalgar Janeen Christoff February 05, 2020
Celebrating 100 years of parent company, the Travel Corporation, guided vacation company Trafalgar is offering some of its best savings of the year on 2020 dream trips.
Right now, travelers can score as much as 15 percent off of Trafalgar’s 100 top-selling itineraries worldwide with savings up to $1,000.
Exciting trips included in the sale feature destinations around the world.
For example, travelers can save on the Namibia Adventure. The journey takes guests to Africa’s largest canyon on a 13-day safari that features Namibia’s surreal landscapes.
Guests partake in game drives with expert guides, visit the Otjikandero Himba Orphan Village Project in Namibia's Kaokaland, learn of township life over traditional vetkoek made in three-legged potjie pots and meet members of the OvaHimba tribe, one of the last nomadic peoples in the country.
The journey starts at $5,737, with savings of $1,012.
Travelers can also save on the European adventure, the Best of Germany and Austria. The trip includes a cruise on the Rhine River, a visit to ‘East’ and ‘West’ Berlin via high-speed train, the chance to experience the Tyrolean town that inspired “The Sound of Music” and the chance to relive the tales of feudal knights from the 13th century.
The journey starts at $3,591, with savings of $633.
In South America, guests can save on a Patagonian adventure in Argentina. The Wonders of Patagonia includes the Argentinian capital city, Buenos Aires, the chance to see a tribute to Eva Peron (Evita) at Teatro Colon, the otherworldly landscapes of massive glaciers and interconnected fjords at Los Glaciares National Park and more.
The trip starts at $6,101 with savings of $893.
To take advantage of the sale, travelers need to book before February 27, 2020. All vacations include high-end accommodations, on-trip transportation, multiple meals and daily excursions led by expert guides.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to get one of these tours booked.
For more information on Trafalgar, Africa, Argentina, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS