TTC Tour Brands' Japan Itineraries Sell Out Following Japan's Reopening Announcement
Tour Operator Trafalgar Lacey Pfalz September 26, 2022
TTC Tour Brands’ Trafalgar, Contiki and Luxury Gold tour operators have been selling out on some of their itineraries to Japan following the recent announcement from Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida that the country will reopen to visa-free international travel on October 11, 2022.
The three brands offer different types of guided adventures, from young-adult-centric Contiki’s three Japan itineraries, some departures of which are already sold out, to Luxury Gold’s 11-day Majestic Japan itinerary.
Contiki’s itineraries range from a week-long adventure visiting the country’s largest cities on a whirlwind journey with the Japan In A Week tour to the Japan Unrivaled tour, which is a 13-day itinerary visiting Tokyo, Hiroshima, Osaka and Kyoto, along with a stay in a traditional Buddhist guesthouse. Another itinerary offers the best of Japan’s wintertime activities: the Japan Winter Wonder itinerary includes a ski trip to Hakuba Ski Resort.
Trafalgar is offering two itineraries for 2023. The Splendors of Japan itinerary is a 9-day trip visiting Tokyo and Kyoto, along with smaller villages in which they can experience traditional handicraft making, like making their own washi paper. The Classic Japan trip visits four different cities across 10 days, including visiting several UNESCO-listing shrines and temples, as well as a tea plantation.
Luxury Gold is offering one luxury-category trip, Majestic Japan. This 11-day trip visits Osaka, Hiroshima, Tokyo, Kyoto, Sendai, Oirase Gorge and more. Travelers can experience meeting a survivor of the Hiroshima bombing, take part in a sake tasting with a master brewer, explore Osaka Castle and more.
“Our guests are eager to get back to Japan and we’re thrilled to take them there. We’ve seen a rush to book with several of our itineraries selling quickly for 2022 and 2023,” says Melissa DaSilva, President TTC Tour Brands North America. “It’s encouraging to see yet another highly sought-after location become accessible to travelers once again. Guests hoping to travel to Japan soon can still do so on Luxury Gold’s Majestic Japan this upcoming spring and on Trafalgar’s Splendors of Japan and Contiki’s Japan Unrivaled, Japan in A Week and more in 2023.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Trafalgar, Contiki, Luxury Gold, Japan
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS