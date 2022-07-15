TTC Tour Brands Launch Initiatives to Combat Overtourism
Tour Operator Trafalgar Lacey Pfalz July 15, 2022
Overtourism can provide a large negative effect on destinations worldwide, which is why TTC Tour Brands, which comprises well-known tour operators Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, are launching experiences and initiatives to combat the global issue.
Part of these initiatives include changing the way transportation is done, in order to reduce emissions and change the tourist flow: reducing and removing short-haul flights and replacing them with eco-conscious options like rail travel, or using coaches that run on hydrogen or biofuel or replacing usual transportation methods with walking or biking.
TTC Tour Brands is also working towards expanding their MAKE TRAVEL MATTER experiences, which are specifically designed to create positive impacts on destinations while supporting local, women-, BIPOC- or indigenous-owned businesses.
Trafalgar encourages travelers to take more walking tours to limit carbon emissions produced from coach tours. Walking tours offer a greater sense of exploration and discovery, like the Delhi walking tour on the Golden Triangle and the Tigers of Ranthambore tour, which is led by a former street child from the Salaam Baalak Trust, a nonprofit that supports the city’s street children.
Insight Vacations continues increasing locally sourced and organic products consumed on its tours across the globe, adding farm-to-table experiences as a way to help travelers interact with local foods and food cultures. On the Best of Britain tour, travelers enjoy an entire meal sourced directly from local producers or foraged nearby at the Heskyn Mill Farm.
The initiatives are available on luxury tours, too. Luxury Gold is offering more rail journeys than before, since train travel produces less emissions than air travel. One such journey is the Majesty of the Rockies tour, a two-day trip on a Rocky Mountaineer train from Jasper National Park to Vancouver, offering travelers a slower way to experience the scenic area.
“Our love for travel should not come at the expense of the communities we visit,” says Melissa DaSilva, President, TTC Tour Brands, North America. “It is our job as leaders in the industry to ensure that we use our curiosity and love for travel as a tool to preserve and support the environments and communities we seek to discover. Through our conscious travel experiences, MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experiences, we offer travelers the opportunity to embrace their inherent desire to explore and work with grassroots organizations to leave a positive impact on the world.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Trafalgar, Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS