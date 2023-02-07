TTC Tour Brands Launch New Cross-Brand Loyalty Program
TTC Tour Brands has launched a new cross-brand loyalty program for all of its tour operators, called Global Tour Rewards, offering greater benefits to both travelers and the advisors who book them.
The Global Tour Rewards loyalty program is available for the Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations and Contiki brands.
Travelers who join the rewards program can enjoy 5 percent discounts on guided tours, exclusive access to new trips and offers, members-only event invitations and recognition from Travel Directors.
“When we created TTC Tour Brands, our mission was to provide a comprehensive range of touring options for every type of traveler, whatever their budget, style of travel or personal preference. This new single loyalty benefits program is another great step towards achieving that mission,” said Melissa DaSilva, President of TTC Tour Brands North America.
“We are excited to further connect our brands and give people around the world a plethora of unique travel experiences, ranging from the adventurous, to the luxurious, to the idiosyncratic. Our unified loyalty program provides the perfect opportunity for agents to present the brands together as one connected entity.”
More information can be found on the TTC Tour Brand Travel Advisor Portal website.
