TTC Tour Brands Support Indigenous Tourism with 'Make Travel Matter' Experiences
Tour Operator Contiki Lacey Pfalz August 08, 2022
TTC Tour Brands is supporting Indigenous tourism initiatives across the globe and across its four brands, including Trafalgar, Contiki, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold with new MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experiences ahead of World Indigenous People’s Day on Tuesday, August 9.
Trafalgar will be offering a new experience beginning in 2023 on its National Parks & Native Trails of the Dakotas trip, visiting the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Reservation and learning about the Lakota Youth Development program, which connects young tribe members with their culture and lifestyle. Guests on the trip will enjoy a traditional Lakota meal and take a hike to learn about traditional Lakota medicinal and ceremonial plants.
Young travelers aged 18 to 35 can enjoy Contiki’s Canada and the Rockies MAKE TRAVEL MATTER experience in Jasper National Park, visiting the Warrior Women of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and learning how to make drums, mittens, moccasins and leather binding, as well as learning about the importance of the local plants in the area.
Travelers on Insight Vacations’ Landscapes of the Canadian Maritimes trip this year will be among the first to learn about the Abegweit Mi’Kmaw Nation on Prince Edward Island in Canada. During the trip, guests will visit the tribe and learn about its 10,000 year-old oral tradition, experience a smudging ceremony, learn about the Seven Sacred teachings and more.
Luxury travelers heading to Australia can also participate in learning about First Nations cultures through Luxury Gold’s Inspiring Australia trip. Travelers can learn about Aboriginal beliefs, called The Dreamtime, in Sydney during a tour through The Rocks, the city’s historic neighborhood.
“Learning about Indigenous cultures not only gives travelers more of an appreciation for the traditions that have influenced our lives for thousands of years but also supports those who work so hard to keep these cultures alive and make huge contributions to the tourism industry as a result,” says Melissa DaSilva, President, TTC Tour Brands, North America. “As leaders in travel, it’s important that our conscious travel experiences offer opportunities to both support and learn from native cultures that have shaped and protected our planet with histories deeply rooted in nature, all throughout the world.”
In addition to these new experiences, the TreadRight Foundation is showcasing the people behind the experiences, like Tyler Gould, Director of Economic Development for the Abegweit First Nation in Prince Edward Island, Canada.
“Abegweit First Nation is new to the tourism space and has been making major strides forward to develop authentic products and experiences that our community can be proud of. Prince Edward Island presents a robust tourism market, and Indigenous tourism is the fastest growing tourism sector in the country,” said Gould.
“The best relationships almost always stem from a genuine understanding of who Abegweit is as a community and who we are not. There is nothing better than seeing community members come together to put on an experience that showcases our rich culture,” Gould continued. “For those guests that are new Abegweit, we want them to take away a culturally rich and informative experience that not only highlights who the Mi’kmaw of Epekwtik were 10,000 years ago, but who we are today.”
