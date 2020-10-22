TTC Unveils New Well-being Video for Travel Advisors
WHY IT RATES: Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold new video assists travel advisors, helping to provide confidence and peace of mind to clients. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The Travel Corporation (TTC) has unveiled their new Well-being Director (WD) video as part of their extensive well-being and hygiene measures for every valued guest and on-the-road team member.
The award-winning company recognized the need to adapt quickly in a post-COVID-19 world with these fast-changing conditions by making tactical decisions to support their valued agent partners.
Earlier this summer, TTC announced that for 2021, they were investing in and creating the new role of a dedicated Well-being Director (WD) who will be present exclusively on Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold guided tours.
The video is one of the numerous tools and initiatives that TTC has launched to provide enhanced support to their loyal Travel Advisors as they honor their clients’ needs and wishes throughout this recovery period. TTC continues to listen to their agent partners, recognizing they are working very hard to give their clients peace of mind to travel as they rebuild their businesses.
The video reveals the innovation of this Well-being Director role and the extra support on trips, while acting as an invaluable tool for Advisors to use to regain client confidence and reignite 2021 sales.
TTC has been an industry leader in creating heightened sanitary measures and physical distancing standards as the forward thinking company collaborated with the World Tourism and Travel Council (WTTC) to co-create its “Safe Travels and Seamless Traveler Journey” global protocols.
TTC had announced its comprehensive on-the-road protocols last spring, which are in adherence with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines, along with existing national and regional government authority regulations. In addition, TTC’s award-winning three brands meet all health and sanitation guidelines as established in the TOURCARE Guidelines for Tour Operators, developed in collaboration with The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), the Canadian Association of Tour Operators (CATO) and the European Tourism Association (ETOA).
"As your trusted travel partners, our level of exceptional care is reflected in the swift implementation of our new, industry first Well-being Director who is completely dedicated to providing comfort and care to each of our guests for their complete peace of mind exclusively on our Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold guided holidays,” said Brett Tollman, Chief Executive of The Travel Corporation.
“We continue to lead through innovation and have united the very best care team in our industry. During this recovery period, we want to fully support our loyal Travel Advisors to assist their clients in booking with confidence as they rebuild their businesses, knowing that our guests’ well-being is of paramount importance and we will continue to provide best-in-class immersive and sustainable experiences,” he concluded.
TTC’s Well-being Directors are expertly trained in a three-step approach:
Step 1: Always-on personal support and 24/7 assistance.
Step 2: Supplier partner engagement and compliance.
Step 3: Daily monitoring of distancing and hygiene standards.
The addition of a dedicated Well-being Director on every journey will ensure adherence to all hygiene standards and that guests can remain up to date with the current travel protocols guidelines.
They will work alongside their expertly trained Travel Director and professionally trained and diligent Driver, who are also aligned with all protocols and have received rigorous training. The WDs will be with clients from the first day and throughout their entire trip to ensure all hygiene and physical distancing measures are implemented on a daily basis.
SOURCE: The Travel Corporation press release.
