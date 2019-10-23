Two Veterans Day Inspired Tours
Tour Operator Mia Taylor October 23, 2019
There are many ways to honor military members over the upcoming Veterans Day holiday including, it seems, by booking a trip that pays tribute to past wars.
Wild Frontiers, for instance, offers tours that touch upon the history of the Vietnam War.
On several of the company’s tours in Vietnam, travelers have the opportunity to experience the Cu Chi Tunnels in Saigon, which were constructed by guerilla fighters and include an amazing underground base and extensive village network. Developed during the French Resistance, the tunnels were later used again during the Vietnam War.
Travelers can experience the tunnels firsthand with Wild Frontiers, even crawling through a short section of the network. Trip participants are also given the opportunity to visit the private home of a veteran of the Vietnamese American war who hosts a home-cooked meal and discussion about the changes that have taken place in the country over the past half-century.
Additional highlights when exploring Vietnam with Wild Frontiers include visiting Reunification Palace and the country’s War Remnants Museum.
In Hanoi, travelers can also explore the legendary Hanoi Hilton museum where John McCain and other prisoners were held during the war. Still, more stops include the Lai Khe and Bau Bang hamlets, where a handful of army bases still exist as well as an old airfield and bunkers around Lai Khe.
This intriguing tour has even attracted celebrities, including Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen who took the tour last spring, an experience Danson later talked about on the Jimmy Kimmel show, including recognizing Wild Frontiers for organizing the trip.
The company has since launched a specific trip that is similar to the one Danson and Steenburgen took, called the Ultimate Southeast Asia Experience.
For those who would like to explore the history of World War II, there’s the Back to Brisbane War Tour.
During World War II, Brisbane became the temporary home to thousands of Australian and American servicemen as a result of its close proximity to the Southwest Pacific.
This November, a new Back to Brisbane War Tour will be unveiled in Brisbane that is designed to highlight sites utilized by the Americans during the war. The tour will also provide insights regarding the role of General Douglas MacArthur, the relationships between local and visiting servicemen, and the wartime impacts on the people of Brisbane.
In addition to its war-related history, Brisbane is one of the fastest-growing cities in Australasia and is known as the best city to experience local Aussie culture, says Wild Frontiers.
