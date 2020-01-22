Unique Itinerary to Visit 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Just 20 Days
Tour Operator Lauren Bowman January 22, 2020
Planning a trip can be daunting.
Especially when you want to see all the critically acclaimed destinations in a country where you don’t speak the language, know the transportation system or what to expect when you land.
But Classic Escapes takes care of all the hard work for planning such a trip to India.
India is loaded with UNESCO World Heritage Sites – thirty-eight to be exact. These cultural, historic or scientifically significant destinations often top travelers’ wish lists when visiting the country.
But because they are so spread out, many people don’t know how to include them all – or at least most of them – into an itinerary that won’t leave them utterly exhausted or require them to spend a month touring around.
With Classic Escapes new Cultural Adventure trip – India: 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 20 Days – being offered this year, visitors will get the experience of a lifetime touring India, with none of the headaches of actually coordinating their trip.
The tour begins in Delhi with time to explore the city, Old Delhi, Jama Masjid – India’s largest mosque – and the famed Red Fort or the Lal Quila. See the memorial site of Mahatma Gandhi before embarking to Agra to see one of the seven wonders of the world – the Taj Mahal.
Other highlights of the tour include the Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri – the celebrated ghost city and former capital of the Mughal Empire, the Keoladeo Ghana Reserve, Ranthambhore National Park where you’ll hope to see tigers and other jungle cats, Jaipur, the Amber Fort, the Ajanta Caves and much more.
The tour company is not only offering to take the hassle out of planning your trip, but they are including all internal flights, accommodations, meals, and a specialist guide. This means the only thing you need to worry about is what you’ll pack while you’re there.
For more information about this trip, please contact Classic Escapes at 800-627-1244 for dates and a customized quote.
