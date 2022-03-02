Up Norway Witnesses Upswing in US Inquiries
Tour Operator Claudette Covey March 02, 2022
In the wake of Norway’s elimination of quarantines for US travelers in late January, Up Norway Founder and CEO Torunn Tronsvang said the company, which offers upscale, sustainable itineraries throughout the country, witnessed an immediate increase in trip requests.
“We are already seeing a steep increase in incoming requests, and we are certain this will continue as Norway simultaneously develops into an increasingly interesting travel destination for modern luxury travelers,” she said.
“As for our guests, we believe we are going to see more bubble holidays where guests travel in their chosen groups, like multigenerational travel for family reunions, corporate incentive trips with a purpose, or groups of friends celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, etc.”
Additionally, the company is seeing an increased interest in honeymoons vacations, including micro-retreats in the wilderness, Tronsvang said.
“We also see that more and more guests are looking to ‘slow travel’ and splurge on wellness and unforgettable bucket-lists journeys.”
Up Norway “caters to the modern luxury traveler – who wants their holiday to deliver maximum value with a positive impact,” Tronsvang said, adding that the majority of the company’s business is generated from North America.
“Our American clients understand and appreciate our services and they love exploring their Norwegian ancestry.”
Generally speaking, Up Norway’s guests are “looking for an escape, rest and rejuvenation, to be able to flip the ‘off-switch’ and qualified help to make the best travel choices.”
She added, “They value ease and convenience, our concierge service, and not having to worry about logistics or stress if an unforeseen circumstance occurs.”
One of the factors that distinguishes the company from its competitors “is the people we are able to connect our travelers with – people we have known and developed experiences with for years,” Tronsvang said.
“Our professional team of insiders, partners and exclusive pathfinder hosts genuinely care about giving our guests unforgettable experiences because they know that there is a good reason why we have chosen to send a particular guest to them.
“Whether our guests are hardcore explorers who into mountain walks and kayaking, intrepid foodies chasing after the taste of the North, or those in need of some serious me-time in tranquil, luxurious surroundings, we can always find the right experience.”
Some of the itineraries that would appeal to North American travelers include the “Hop on the Arctic Circle Express Train” rail itinerary, which includes walking, kayaking and sailing experiences and crosses the Arctic Circle; the “Magical Northern Lights at 70 degrees North” trip, which includes wildlife and dogsledding excursions with basecamps in mountain lodges and an Arctic wilderness dome; and the “Ski and Sail Package from Mountains to Fjords” itinerary, which is customized to skill levels and combines summit-to-fjord runs with a private boat excursion sailing around Hjorundfjord.
When it comes to catering to luxury travelers, Tronsvang knows whereof she speaks. Her pedigree includes positions in such companies as Aman Resorts, Hotels & Residences, Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts and Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.
“I believe my background from working with these amazing companies and their people – as well as having welcomed well-traveled guests from all of the world – has brought me a deep understanding of what the modern luxury traveler is after: comfort, positive surprises, being intellectually stimulated and inspired, maybe moving out of their comfort zone but in a safe environment and gaining an in-depth understanding for local life through immersion in nature and culture,” she said.
“Up Norway is my way of sharing the experiences that I personally love with our guests.”
The company pays agent commission based on a “case-by-case basis to be agreed on by both parties,” Tronsvang said.
For the latest insights on travel to Norway, check out the guide below:
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Norway
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS