USTOA Advocates for Responsible Travel With Sustainable Susie
Tour Operator Claudette Covey August 17, 2022
The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) would like you to meet "Sustainable Suzie," the star of its new comic book, which promotes responsible travel.
“By day, she’s a USTOA tour operator guide named Susan who provides tips for travelers as well as examples of destinations and travel companies that are adopting workable, sustainable practices to ensure there is a world to explore for future generations,” the organization said.
“Meanwhile, her alter-ego Suzie battles with the villains determined to contaminate the planet.”
USTOA has long advocated for sustainable tourism and held its first Sustainability is Responsibility Summit with Visit Norway in Bodo, Norway this past May.
“Traveling sustainably means being aware of the impact of tourism on the environment and the communities we visit, and our goal for the comic book is to break down barriers travelers might have to understanding that even small steps can make a big difference,” said USTOA President and CEO Terry Dale.
“While a comic might seem unorthodox, Sustainable Suzie conveys the core messages of responsible travel with humor, a much more digestible way to understand the issues, the stakes, and the solutions.”
In the comic book, which emphasizes the need to protect natural reserves and cultural resources, Tour Guide Susan leads a small group of travelers to such committed to sustainable tourism, such as Korea, Tenerife and Norway.
“The storyline artfully uses classic comic book tropes – superhero defeats villains – to illustrate that sustainable travel is about choices,” USTOA said.
“Awareness is key,” Dale said. “And that’s the purpose behind Sustainable Suzie, to make ‘sustainability’ approachable and achievable so that we can all make responsible travel decisions that respect the places and people we visit, leave a smaller footprint, and, most importantly, do no harm.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS