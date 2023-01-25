USTOA Announces First Ever Global Social Impact Manager
Tour Operator Donald Wood January 25, 2023
The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) announced it has named Molly Laycob as the first-ever Global Social Impact (GSI) Manager.
In her new role, Laycob will focus and strategize on USTOA’s sustainability and DEI initiatives, with the ultimate goal of the job being to support the development and implementation of the group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform.
Laycob will be responsible for leading initiatives and subsequent projects that positively impact USTOA members and the communities in which they operate.
Other job responsibilities for the GSI manager include defining a CSR roadmap aligned to the corporate strategy to engage members and deliver environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.
“She has a clear passion for social responsibility which strongly aligns with USTOA’s mission of sustainability and DEI,” a USTOA spokesperson said. “We are thrilled to have her on the team and look forward to the positive impact this position will have for our members and the industry at large.”
In addition, Laycob will support members in promoting and raising awareness of sustainability and DEI, oversee environmental reporting and serve as a liaison between USTOA and other trade associations.
Laycob was previously head of sustainability at WorldStrides and most recently sustainability manager for the Village of Glenview, Illinois. She also is a certified LEED Green Associate for the US Green Building Council.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS