USTOA Announces ‘Future Lights of the Tour Industry’ Honorees
Tour Operator U.S. Tour Operators Association Laurie Baratti July 26, 2022
The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) today announced the recipients of the very first ‘USTOA Future Lights of the Tour Industry’ accolades. These are up-and-coming industry leaders who stand out as crusaders of DEI (diversity, equality, inclusion) and sustainability initiatives within their respective organizations.
The trade association this year commemorates its 50th anniversary by emphasizing the theme “50 Years Forward”, focusing on its commitment to advancing sustainable, responsible and equitable travel practices. Its half-century milestone prompted USTOA to consider the sector’s trajectory and turn its attention toward the people, issues and opportunities that will shape the tour industry for future generations.
Upon launching the USTOA Future Lights program, USTOA invited its tour operator members to nominate their colleagues who have helped their companies to call out and address today’s critical sustainability and DEI issues. Each of the submitted nominations was carefully reviewed by a panel of Active and Associate USTOA members before the final three were selected.
The 2022 USTOA Future Lights are:
— Ana Esteves, Vice President of Hotel Operations, Lindblad Expeditions
— Dennis Nyambworo, Abercrombie & Kent Philanthropy Coordinator, Uganda
— Nadine Pinto, Global Sustainability Manager for The Travel Corporation (TTC) & TreadRight
“It is with great pride and admiration that we recognize these USTOA Future Lights, each of whom will help lead our industry into a more sustainable, responsible, and equitable future,” said Terry Dale, President and CEO of USTOA. "As a pilot program, that personified our ’50 years forward’ theme in our anniversary year, we found overwhelming support from our tour operator members, and it was so gratifying to see the strides our members are taking towards a more responsible and sustainable future for the tour industry.”
Dale added, “USTOA is blessed to have such engaged members, and I so appreciate the thoughtful care our tour operator members took to enter their candidates and the investment in time that each of our evaluators made to review the nominations.”
The USTOA Future Lights honorees will be formally recognized in a special ceremony during the USTOA Annual Conference and Marketplace in Austin, Texas, that’s set to take place from November 28–December 3, 2022.
