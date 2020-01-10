USTOA Extends Deadline for Cox & Kings Claims
Tour Operator Cox & Kings, The Americas January 10, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Clients still have time to file claims for lost deposits or payments. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The USTOA Active Membership of Cox & Kings, The Americas (including its affiliate East India Travel Company) was terminated on October 15, 2019.
Passengers who have lost deposits or payments made prior to October 15 for travel with Cox & Kings, The Americas may be eligible to file claims for nonperformance of their tour under USTOA’s $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program. The deadline for claim submission has been extended to January 31, 2020. The claim form and procedure can be found at USTOA.com/travelers-assistance/coxandkingsusa.
“Travel agents should be aware that deposits for purchases of Cox & Kings, The Americas products made prior to October 15, 2019, may be protected under the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program. Client deposits and payments thereafter will not be covered by the USTOA program,” advised USTOA president and CEO Terry Dale.
SOURCE: USTOA press release.
