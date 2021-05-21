USTOA Hosts First Mid-Year Marketplace, Announces Return of In-Person Conference
The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) hosted its first mid-year virtual member marketplace. The event took place on May 11, 2021, with 352 active and associate members in attendance.
The one-day event included 2,429 networking appointments that were conducted virtually amongst leading US tour operator companies and global travel suppliers representing destinations around the world.
“With news of several international borders opening up for US travelers in late spring and early summer, we knew there was a critical opportunity for our members to reconnect this month,” said Terry Dale, USTOA president and CEO. “Given the success of our virtual marketplace in December of last year, we were able to provide our members this timely and additional forum for one-on-one networking as we travel down the road of recovery.”
Dale added that face-to-face events will be returning.
“While USTOA has been overjoyed with the positive feedback surrounding last week’s virtual event, we are even more thrilled to announce our intentions to host this year’s Annual Conference & Marketplace face-to-face in San Diego, California in December,” he said.
The 2021 USTOA Annual Conference & Marketplace is currently planned for December 7-11, 2021, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.
Registration will open in July.
“Our intention is to demonstrate to the industry how to execute an event of this magnitude responsibly. USTOA’s conference committee is working hard to ensure that the right practices are in place so that all attendees feel comfortable,” said Charlie Ball, USTOA chairman and executive vice president, land operations at Holland America Group.
“Historically, this event sells out quickly, so we encourage members not to wait when registration opens this summer, as the demand has already started to build for this year’s conference,” Ball added.
