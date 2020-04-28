What’s Next for G Adventures: One-on-One With Bruce Poon Tip
As the coronavirus continues to spread, tour operators continue to push back the dates when they restart operations.
G Adventures, like many other companies, has announced that it will halt tours through June 30, 2020, but they are looking forward to getting back to business this year.
TravelPulse sat down one-on-one with G Adventures founder, Bruce Poon Tip, to find out how he sees the recovery play out and what G Adventures is doing to prepare.
TravelPulse: How do you think tourism restarts after this pandemic?
Bruce Poon Tip: The biggest issue is transport…We expect people to buy their flights from a travel agent but it’s never been a problem to get people to a destination but now we have to think how fast the lift will return to a reasonable volume to be affordable.
I think it’s many months before that returns to normal and that’s really going to affect our business.
TP: How do you think travel will be different?
BPT: People are learning to work remotely. The trickle down effect of that is that a majority of flights are set for business travel. If businesses start to travel less because remote work is so successful, where do the flights go?
I think when we come back business and corporate travel will be different. That is going to affect air lift. There is a very small percentage of flights that are only for tourism. Majority of the lift is to business hubs. These are factors that are going to affect people’s ability to get to destinations.
I also think fewer people will want to go to a crowded resort or put their parents on a cruise ship.
TP: How will G Adventures transform in the near term and in the longer term?
BPT: There has been really tough decisions that we have had to make because we know our business isn’t just going to come back the same. It’s really hard to plan when you can’t see the bottom.
If this goes on for a year, the impact is going to massive to travel agents. We don’t know what that is going to look like. Any business can survive 60-90 days so what will the travel industry look like on the other side?
It is an anticipation game because we haven’t seen the bottom, but I am far more optimistic today than I was two weeks ago.
Today, I am a lot more hopeful, and there is great opportunity for us on the other side. If we are too busy looking down, it’s hard for us to look up, but now we are starting to have our first conversations about what we are going to do on the ground.
We don’t know which of our partners are going to survive so planning is very difficult. It’s not going to bounce back or be a speedy recovery. People are going to be more cautious. We are going to have to have something in place to ease people's fears. Some destinations will bounce back faster than others.
But our demographic is younger and more resilient and will bounce back quicker. I think that we will benefit from smaller groups and a younger audience.
TP: How is business now?
BPT: We are still getting quite a bit of bookings. We are getting bookings every day, and have never had a zero sale day. People still looking for trips in the future.
When are people planning to travel?
We are getting people booking in the fall, and we aren’t getting as many cancellations as many people are reporting. Customers are booking in the late last quarter of this year and next year, and we are getting a fair amount.
Our polar programs are doing especially well. We have canceled trips until the end of May [now June 30], and we are evaluating past that, but we are also finding that people are more confident in remote destinations.
Our travelers are really committed to travel. They are booking far out in advance, but they are keeping their plans or pushing them off again.
For those who book travel or are affected by the suspension of a planned tour, G Adventures offers a 110 percent travel credit on all booked tour services that can be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension.
